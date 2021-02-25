Four men charged

Four men were arraigned on Wednesday night in connection with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder and a number of other crimes – brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Robert Agius and Vella allegedly supplied the bomb that was placed in her car and killed her. Together with Degiorgio, Vella was also charged with the killing of Carmel Chircop in 2015, ordered by Adrian Agius.

All face a number of other charges from unlawful possession of firearms and explosives to forming part of a criminal organisation.

The court ordered their assets frozen. All four pled not guilty.

Earlier, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said during a press conference that he believed every person involved in Caruana Galizia’s murder, be it mastermind or accomplice, has been caught.

He said investigators had no evidence so far that a politician was involved in the murder.

Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of commissioning the murder, had named the former prime minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, as the real mastermind.

Vince Muscat was handed a 15-year jail sentence earlier in the week after reaching a deal for a reduced sentence. The arrest of the Agius brothers happened on the same day.

Alfred Degiorgio (brother of George) remains in custody charged with complicity in the murder.