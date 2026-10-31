Enemalta stops Ta’ Dirjanu from supplying illegal power to mega supermarket

Enemalta has disconnected an illegal electricity supply linked to Ta’ Dirjanu’s mega supermarket in Għajnsielem after an unauthorised cable extension was reinstated despite an earlier intervention by its inspectors.

The state electricity supplier confirmed the action in response to questions from The Shift about how the supermarket in Triq l-Imġarr was being supplied irregularly through a separate meter installed in a garage in an adjoining apartment block.

The supermarket belongs to the family of Gozitan developer Mark Agius, widely known as Ta’ Dirjanu.

According to an investigation by The Shift, the supermarket’s electricity demand increased over the past year, leaving its existing supply insufficient. Sources allege that a substation was needed to accommodate the additional demand.

Instead, Mark Agius acquired a garage in shell form in the neighbouring development, where Enemalta installed a separate meter. A substantial electricity cable was then passed through the apartment block’s common parts to supply the supermarket.

Residents reported recurring blackouts, damaged electrical appliances and lifts stopping. They attributed the disruptions to the supermarket’s connection, although Enemalta’s response did not establish the cause or address liability for the reported damage.

Enemalta confirmed to The Shift that its inspectors intervened on 30 September 2026.

“An inspection was carried out in the locality in question on 30th September 2026, following which the customer concerned was required to cease supplying electricity to other premises. The relevant cable extension was removed immediately,” its spokesperson said.

Despite the warning, the unauthorised arrangement was subsequently restored, again illegally.

“A subsequent inspection established that the unauthorised arrangement had nevertheless been reinstated. Consequently, Enemalta, in exercise of its regulatory powers, proceeded to disconnect the relevant electricity connection,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Enemalta did not identify who reinstated the extension or give the dates of the second inspection and disconnection.

Its response also left central questions unanswered over how the garage supply was originally approved, what electricity demand was declared, and whether anyone checked the intended use before installing the meter.

Citing the Electricity Connection and Supply Regulations and the Electrical Installations Regulations, the spokesperson explained that Enemalta can disconnect connections supplying other premises contrary to the rules.

Reconnection would be considered only after the necessary applications were submitted, applicable requirements satisfied, and the installation certified as compliant.

Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu, has repeatedly featured in The Shift’s reporting on planning irregularities and unauthorised developments, among others.

In 2024, The Shift revealed that he sought to halve a €173,000 parking contribution following the sanctioning of unauthorised extensions at his Terrazzo restaurant in Xlendi. The planning commission approved sanctioning despite a recommendation for refusal.

The Shift had previously reported how Agius acquired the restaurant in a seven-figure deal and subsequently applied to sanction its irregularities.

The Shift also reported that Enemalta bought concrete from the unauthorised Kerċem batching plant associated with Agius and his business partners.