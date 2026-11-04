PBS director Jeremy Camilleri faces Delia defamation suit over TV remarks

PBS board director Jeremy Camilleri is facing a defamation claim by Nationalist MP Adrian Delia over remarks broadcast on TVM, raising further questions about his political interventions while serving on the state broadcaster’s board and occupying other taxpayer-funded appointments.

The court ordered publication of the claim for service on Camilleri by decree dated 4 September. The Shift is informed that he could not be located for service. The notice appeared in the Government Gazette on 30 October.

Delia’s application, filed on 1 July, concerns statements made during a TVM current affairs programme on 4 June. He alleges Camilleri falsely said he had faced criminal charges while PN leader and had been the subject of a magisterial inquiry.

Delia seeks damages and costs, claiming serious harm to his reputation. The allegations remain to be determined, with the case scheduled for next week.

Camilleri’s interventions extend beyond television commentary.

The Shift reported in May that he addressed a Labour Party meeting supporting Robert Abela and urged voters to return Labour to government.

The former General Workers’ Union official also holds various government-linked positions.

Aġenzija Sapport lists him as manager in its chief executive’s office, while a parliamentary disclosure records his Malta Health Ltd board membership. The Shift previously reported that he worked as a consultant to Minister Chris Fearne currently under criminal indictment.

These roles place his political activity under scrutiny against PBS’s impartiality standards.

The broadcaster’s ethics guidelines prohibit covered staff and contributors from publicly supporting political parties or expressing partisan positions on contentious issues.

Although the published rules do not explicitly name directors, those governing the national broadcaster are expected to lead by example.