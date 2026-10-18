Delta seeks financial assistance to keep Malta flights in 2027

Delta Air Lines has asked the Maltese government for financial assistance to continue its direct flights between Malta and New York in 2027, sources at the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) have told The Shift.

The sources said the US carrier is seeking a multimillion-euro package in the form of marketing and route-development assistance to maintain the connection next year.

The Shift is informed that Delta received no Maltese government subsidies for the service during its inaugural season in 2026.

Questions sent to both the MTA and Delta about the reported request remained unanswered at the time of publication.

The request comes after the government publicly highlighted the route’s performance and discussed its continuation with the airline.

In a statement issued on 25 September, the Office of the Prime Minister said Robert Abela had met Delta Vice President Scott Jordan in New York.

The government reported that the route had achieved an average seat occupancy of 84% up to 21 September. Discussions covered the possibility of extending the service into 2027 and further collaboration to promote Malta in the American market.

The statement disclosed no financial request or agreement.

Delta launched the seasonal connection from New York’s JFK airport in June, with three weekly flights using a Boeing 767-300ER.

Schedule filings reported by aviation publication AeroRoutes indicate a planned return from 6 June 2027, again operating three times weekly. Those filings do not establish whether financial support has been agreed.

Malta already has a history of supporting airline connectivity through MTA marketing agreements, including with most low-cost airlines and KM Malta. Although these are a form of subsidy from taxpayer funds, they are called ‘marketing’ incentives.

A 2023 National Audit Office report documented payments under agreements intended to increase passenger flows and diversify tourism markets. Reviewing earlier arrangements, auditors said they had been unable to fully establish the basis on which the amounts paid were determined.

The US remains a comparatively small but higher-spending tourism market for Malta.

National Statistics Office figures show that 81,218 US residents visited in 2025, accounting for around 2% of total arrivals. Their estimated expenditure reached €121.4 million, with average spending of €1,494 per visitor, compared with €971 overall.

Those figures predate Delta’s launch and cannot be attributed to the direct service.