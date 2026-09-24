Planning Minister embarrassed as protestors storm conference

Planning Minister Jonathan Attard was forced to abandon his speech at a conference this morning as Moviment Graffitti and Friends of the Earth Malta took direct action at a planning conference, demanding the immediate removal of Planning Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg over allegations of corruption and his ties to powerful business interests.

The organisations said Buttigieg should also be barred from holding any other public office, accusing the government of keeping him at the helm of the authority despite what they described as incriminating evidence.

The action took place during a conference entitled “The Citizen, the Environment and Development”, where Buttigieg was leading a discussion on citizens’ rights in development.

According to the organisations, no citizens, environmental organisations or even the Environment Minister had been invited.

They described Buttigieg’s role in the discussion as “a farcical parody of reality”, arguing that he had no legitimacy to represent citizens or the environment.

The choice of venue — db Group’s new hotel in St Julian’s — drew further criticism.

The organisations described the development on public land as emblematic of a planning system that puts developers’ interests ahead of residents and environmental protection.

They also alleged that db Group was continuing construction of an illegal lido along the St Julian’s coastline with impunity.

The groups accused the government of failing to act on the allegations against Buttigieg while allowing him to present himself as a champion of integrity in planning.

Their intervention follows a joint letter sent to the prime minister on 21 September by 11 environmental and residents’ organisations demanding Buttigieg’s removal and an independent investigation.

The organisations described Thursday’s action as a first step and warned that their campaign would intensify.

“If the Planning Authority is not cleansed of the rot that has taken hold of it, the fight will continue — and intensify.”