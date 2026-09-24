Minister Fearne’s secretariat in ‘total chaos’

Four months into his new role as Foreign Affairs Minister, Chris Fearne, still facing criminal proceedings over his alleged involvement in the hospitals concession scandal, is struggling to recruit competent staff, with insiders describing disarray within his secretariat and the running of his ministry.

Ministry sources, speaking to The Shift on condition of anonymity, described the situation as “worrying” and “total chaos”, citing an incomplete team, delayed contracts and unpaid salaries.

Sources at the Office of the Prime Minister said Robert Abela had been personally informed but told members of Fearne’s secretariat he did not want to intervene. His refusal comes amid strained relations between the two politicians.

The Shift is informed that several people selected for persons of trust positions following the election are still awaiting contracts or payment. Some have been working for four months without their employment arrangements being finalised.

Sources said Samantha Zerafa, Fearne’s new Head of Secretariat, is handling these arrangements but is rarely at the ministry. They said she retained a second job in the Health Ministry’s telemedicine section and runs Fearne’s secretariat part-time.

According to the same sources, Zerafa has no previous managerial experience and questioned her ability to lead the team.

Insiders said uncertainty over Fearne’s political future is also hampering recruitment, with experienced officials reluctant to tie their employment prospects to his tenure.

Meanwhile, sources said Peter Dimech, a junior secretariat officer recruited after helping Fearne’s district canvassing efforts, is taking key decisions despite his low rank.

Dimech, who describes himself as Fearne’s cousin, allegedly directs colleagues and gives instructions to public officials without authorisation. He also works at St Luke’s Hospital and, according to sources, has yet to receive a secretariat contract.

The Shift recently reported that Labour president Alex Sciberras receives thousands of euros as Fearne’s adviser. Sources said Sciberras, seeking re-election as party president, also serves part-time and is rarely seen at the ministry.

Senior diplomatic sources described the ministry as “in shambles”, saying Fearne’s frequent overseas trips leave it in the hands of part-time staff without clear direction.

Fearne’s return to Cabinet has not resolved his criminal proceedings over the hospitals concession.

In July 2024, a court ruled there was sufficient evidence for him to stand trial on charges including fraud and misappropriation. He denies wrongdoing.

He resigned in May 2024, arguing that a minister facing serious criminal charges should not remain in office, before seeking reinstatement, as The Shift previously reported.