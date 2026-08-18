Court bans Nikki Dimech for life as auditor warrant remains on official register

Former Sliema mayor Nicholas ‘Nikki’ Dimech has been placed under general perpetual interdiction by the Criminal Court of Appeal following his conviction for corruption and money laundering, while his warrant to practise as an auditor remains listed on the Accountancy Board’s official register.

A notice published in the Government Gazette confirms that Judge Natasha Galea Sciberras ordered Dimech’s general perpetual interdiction with effect from 31 July 2026, the date of the judgment that overturned his previous acquittal.

The notice, issued by the Registry of the Courts of Criminal Judicature, states that the court ordered Dimech’s “general perpetual interdiction” in terms of Article 119 of the Criminal Code.

Its publication, required under Article 10(7) of the Criminal Code, puts beyond doubt that the lifetime interdiction forms part of the sentence handed down by the Court of Criminal Appeal last month.

Yet, so far, Dimech continues to appear on the Accountancy Board’s official register as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and as a holder of a practising certificate in auditing, raising further questions about whether the profession’s regulator intends to take action against him.

Earlier this month, The Shift reported that Dimech’s warrant remained in effect despite his conviction, even though Maltese law requires warrant holders to meet requirements regarding good conduct and repute.

The Accountancy Board, chaired by Edgar Borg, is responsible for regulating the profession and has powers to institute disciplinary proceedings and suspend or withdraw warrants and practising certificates.

The latest publication of Dimech’s perpetual interdiction adds another dimension to questions surrounding his continued presence on the official register.

Sources close to the Accountancy Board said that procedures are currently ongoing.

The Court of Criminal Appeal convicted Dimech after partially overturning a 2023 judgment that had acquitted him of charges connected to his time as PN mayor of Sliema.

The case centred on payments involving council contractor Joseph Vella of Velljo Services.

Apart from the perpetual interdiction, Dimech was handed a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years, fined €35,000 and ordered to forfeit €24,482.

The controversy surrounding Dimech and his professional warrant stretches back more than a decade.

In 2012, following an earlier conviction, Dimech was also subjected to a lifetime interdiction. At the time, the Accountancy Board was reported to be awaiting the outcome of his appeal before deciding whether he should be struck off its register and have his warrant withdrawn.

That conviction was subsequently caught up in lengthy legal proceedings, eventually leading to the 2023 acquittal and the prosecution’s successful appeal last month.

The latest Court of Appeal judgment has now resulted in a fresh perpetual interdiction taking effect from 31 July.

Dimech’s conviction also vindicates the Nationalist Party’s rapid decision to remove him from its ranks in 2010, when he was dismissed as Sliema mayor and expelled from the party amid the corruption allegations that ultimately led to the proceedings against him.