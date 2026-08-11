Theuma testimony over: ‘No one touches us with a Labour government’

Melvin Theuma concluded his testimony in the trial of Yorgen Fenech on Tuesday, ending several days of evidence in which the pardoned middleman took jurors through secret recordings, phone calls and messages concerning the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The prosecution formally declared that it had no further questions for Theuma shortly before the sitting ended. Fenech’s defence will begin its cross-examination of Theuma on Wednesday.

Among the final exchanges presented to jurors were messages portraying Fenech as confident that he and Theuma would escape prosecution.

The court heard about a conversation referring to a MaltaToday report that Labour was leading by 80,000 votes. Theuma testified that the exchange was in the context of Fenech repeatedly telling him that, as long as Labour remained in government, nobody would touch him.

Other messages presented on Tuesday showed Fenech telling Theuma that nobody could “mess” with him and urging the middleman to remain strong. Theuma told the court that Fenech was concerned he might crack under pressure and speak to the police.

Jurors were also shown exchanges which, according to Theuma, demonstrated attempts by Fenech to mislead investigators and frustrate surveillance by the Malta Security Service.

Theuma said Fenech coached him on what to say to Johann Cremona and instructed him on conversations intended to throw investigators off track while their phones were believed to be tapped.

The court also heard that Fenech offered to obtain a mobile phone equipped with a foreign SIM card so Theuma could communicate with Alfred Degiorgio while he was in prison. Fenech told Theuma he would arrange for the number to be passed inside.

Another exchange concerned evidence which the Degiorgio brothers might produce. Theuma told Fenech that he and disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, should ensure any such evidence was destroyed. Fenech replied: “Of course.”

Theuma also testified that Fenech obtained information from former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta by inviting him to his Żebbuġ ranch and attempting to find out what he knew about the murder investigation.

In the final exchanges presented to the jury, Fenech appeared to have advance knowledge of forthcoming arrests, telling Theuma that “it will happen on Saturday”. Theuma said Fenech advised him to clear out material relating both to his illegal lottery operation and recordings concerning the murder.

With the prosecution’s questioning of its star witness now concluded, Theuma returns to the witness stand on Wednesday when Fenech’s defence begins its cross-examination.