Gżira FC boss seeks sanctioning of illegal Manoel Island padel complex

Sharlon Pace, the developer businessman behind Gzira’s premier league football club, has filed a planning application to sanction the illegal development of a large-scale padel facility on Manoel Island, following completion of the works without a permit.

The application, published in recent days under PA/07995/25, seeks the retrospective approval and sanctioning of a transformed government-owned football ground into what is being marketed as Malta’s largest padel complex.

The Planning Authority (PA) has now opened the ‘consultation period’ for public objections until early May. The move follows weeks of construction carried out in full view, despite the absence of any development permit and without enforcement action being taken.

Pace did not reply to questions from The Shift about why work proceeded illegally.

The newly constructed courts are already being promoted online through IK Malta Padel, a private business in which Pace has confirmed he is involved. It remains unclear whether the facility is already operational.

Uncertainty also surrounds the issue of whether Sports Malta and the Lands Authority, the public entities responsible for the Manoel Island grounds, approved the change of use from a football pitch to a commercial padel facility. Such consent is typically required before development.

Sports Malta falls under the remit of Minister Clifton Grima, elected from the Gzira constituency.

Incidentally, the site of the new Padel facilities lies adjacent to the Paparazzi restaurant, another private business operated by Pace.

Despite the scale of the brazen illegal works, the Planning Authority has yet to issue any enforcement notice against Pace and the club.

The Shift has already reported how Pace has acknowledged involvement in IK Padel Ltd, a company that has developed over 20 padel courts across Malta since 2019, but declined to provide further details, describing it as a “personal business matter.”

He also refused to clarify whether he is personally financing the Manoel Island project, which is being carried out by Gżira United FC, a club he presides over and bankrolls.

Pace told The Shift that financial arrangements within the club are “standard within the football industry,” adding that any funding provided by the president may be recouped depending on the club’s performance.

Pace’s dual role as both club president and private investor in padel facilities on public land given to his club for football facilities has raised concerns about conflicts of interest and business advantages.

The area in question forms part of a broader concession originally granted to MIDI plc, with the football ground intended to be relocated under long-term plans.

Nothing has happened in the 25 years of the concession, which is now in the process of being reverted to the government for almost €45 million paid to MIDI plc.