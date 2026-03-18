Tensions at Casa Paola set to escalate as management denies accusations of anti-union behaviour

Industrial action at the elderly home Casa Paola, first announced by trade union Solidarjetà last week, is set to escalate further after the home’s management flatly denied allegations that unionised employees faced “retaliatory and intimidating actions” after joining the union.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Solidarjetà, which represents around 72% of Casa Paola staff members employed as nurses, care assistants, health aides, and maintenance technicians, had announced industrial action after Casa Paola’s management refused to negotiate a collective agreement for unionised workers.

The trade union’s Secretary-Treasurer, Gabriel Apap, told The Shift that three unionised employees were “initially” told that their contracts or work permits would not be renewed. Since the union’s public announcement, one of these employees has been informed that this would not be the case, while the other two remain in the same situation.

The director of operations for Bajada Group’s healthcare and hospitality division, Dylan Bezzina, denied this was ever the case and claims that “at no point has management pressured or threatened any employee regarding their right to join a union” and that “the company fully respects employees’ legal rights and freedom of association”.

Bajada Group is the group of companies which owns Casa Paola, which is listed as Lyons Care Ltd on the Malta Business Registry. Bajada Group is owned by its sole founder, Mark Bajada.

Characterising exchanges between management and staff members as “workplace matters”, Bezzina maintained that “such engagement should not be misinterpreted as intimidation”.

While Bezzina did not directly address the company’s refusal to engage in collective bargaining with the trade union, he insisted that “employment decisions are based solely on operational needs and performance”, citing a specific example in which one union member was recently moved from part-time to full-time employment as proof that “union membership has no bearing on such decisions”.

The company further confirmed that its legal representatives are in touch with the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER), and that a meeting with the trade dispute arbiter has been scheduled for 23 March.

“While Lyons Care Ltd. agreed to engage in discussions, the union has chosen to proceed and insist on industrial action and would only agree to suspend the industrial action should the company cede to all its demands. The company respects the industrial relations process and remains committed to resolving matters through proper channels,” Bezzina added.

The union disputes the home’s claims, and argues that it has made itself available for conciliatory meetings since the first day it attempted to reach out to the home’s management.

Solidarjetà’s industrial action is now in its sixth day, and the union has made it amply clear it will not relent until its demands are met. The union’s members authorised it to call a strike if deemed necessary.

Union members’ directives include refusing unscheduled shifts without more than 24 hours’ notice, refusing to carry out duties outside of workers’ designated roles, refusing non-essential duties if the relevant floor is understaffed, and refusing redeployment to other floors.

“Solidarjetà emphasises that these directives are designed to protect both workers and residents by ensuring safe workloads and respect for employees’ roles, while maintaining essential care services with dignity,” the union said in its statement.

Contacted for an update about the ongoing dispute, Solidarjetà’s Secretary-Treasurer maintained that its members are following directives diligently while ensuring that “the impact on residents is minimal”.

“The response from residents and family members has been overwhelmingly positive, who have consistently been asking us how they can help the workers,” Apap said.

“We wish to discuss an end to the directives with management, our demands that all workers are reinstated and that they will commit to enter good faith discussions on a collective agreement remain firm. Management has not yet reinstated the workers,” he added.