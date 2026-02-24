Path cleared for historical Zebbug Palazzo to be turned into hotel

Developers seeking to transform an 18th-century palazzo in Żebbuġ into a hotel are expected to receive a final green light this week, after the Planning Authority’s (PA) directorate recommended the project for full development approval.

The controversial project will see the historic Palazzo Buleben, also known locally as il-Palazz tal-Baruni, converted into a 32-room hotel. Its extensive gardens are set to be partially developed with 13 huts intended to accommodate additional guests.

The recommendation follows years of controversy and hundreds of objections, particularly from neighbouring residents and heritage NGOs who argue that the commercialisation of the scheduled building will irreparably damage one of Żebbuġ’s architectural landmarks.

Despite the backlash, key institutional objections have now been withdrawn.

Both the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) have lifted their opposition, effectively clearing the main regulatory hurdles. The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has also issued a certificate of compliance, even as tourism stakeholders increasingly warn about hotel oversupply and call for tighter controls on new developments.

According to the PA’s case officer, the project is considered acceptable because it will “rehabilitate the decaying palazzo” and render its restoration financially sustainable.

The development is being spearheaded by Buleben Estates Ltd, a company jointly owned by real estate developers Neville Agius and Reuben Magro, together with notary Andre Farrugia. The trio acquired the property in 2018.

Original plans had envisaged a far larger intervention, including a 50-room hotel and a substantial extension to the historic structure. Following objections from the SCH, the developers revised the proposal, reducing the number of rooms to 32 and scaling back several interventions.

Among the changes were the removal of proposed decking in the garden, the elimination of a mezzanine within the piano nobile, and amendments to a planned glass structure.

Nonetheless, a three-floor extension is to be built adjacent to the historic palazzo, while its large garden will be invaded by accommodation huts.

Architect Edwin Mintoff is fronting the application.

Palazzo Buleben dates to the 18th century and was originally the residence of Baron Gaetano Azzopardi, a physician who worked at the infirmary of the Order of St John. In recent years, the property was owned by Alfred and Joseph Manduca, who had also sought to develop part of the grounds for residential use.

Objectors insisted that converting the palazzo into a hotel undermines Żebbuġ’s historic character and increases commercial pressures in a residential area. Many have urged the Planning Authority to reject what they describe as the “commercialisation” of a protected building.

Developers, however, argued that without significant private investment, the property will continue to deteriorate. They insist that adaptive reuse as a hotel offers the only viable path to restoring and preserving the structure.