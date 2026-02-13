Proposed ‘farmer’s quarters’ in Buskett still being reassessed

The architect who designed the plans to develop “farmer’s quarters” on ODZ land on the outskirts of Buskett confirmed that the application remains suspended for reassessment, more than two weeks after the Planning Authority (PA) was scheduled to reconvene and discuss revised plans.

“We have opted for the suspension of this application in order to reassess the project following initial feedback. For the time being, we do not wish to add more than what is already available in the public domain since I believe you can understand that whatever discussions are held with our clients are private and confidential, and I am at no liberty to discuss or expand further,” architect George Farrugia told The Shift.

Farrugia’s client is developer Alex Tanti, who wishes to convert a derelict, roofless hut into a residence which includes a bedroom, kitchen, and living area. The site, located within the limits of an area known as Ta’ Żejnu, is considered a highly protected zone subject to several environmental regulations.

The architect temporarily suspended the application following negative feedback from several regulatory bodies, including the PA’s own case officer, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH).

The proposed development, which appears likely to remain suspended unless new plans are submitted, is the third attempt to develop the site.

In a separate investigation published by The Shift, Tanti’s name also cropped up in relation to an illegal obstacle course running track in Qormi.

While Tanti was not directly involved in the track’s day-to-day operations, the coach who manages the sports business itself and several other linked industry players were being scrutinised by five separate regulatory bodies after the illegalities on the site were exposed.