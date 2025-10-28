Refusal recommended for plans to develop Buskett ‘farmer quarters’

The Planning Authority (PA) has recommended that an application to redevelop the ruins in Buskett be refused, citing concerns that it would bring “extensive development” to a protected Natura 2000 site.

The application seeks to develop a 532 sqm site in the area known as Ta’ Żejnu in the limits of Siġġiewi, effectively converting a derelict, roofless hut into what the applicant describes as “farmer’s quarters.” The PA’s Commission is set to approve, defer, or reject the application on 4 November.

Plans include a residence with a bedroom, kitchen, and living area, as well as the installation of a new cesspit. The site lies within an Outside Development Zone (ODZ) and forms part of the Wied il-Girgenti valley, known for its ecological value. This is the third time the applicant has tried to develop the site.

The application (PA/2807/25) has drawn several objections from the public and government entities such as the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH).

Broadly speaking, objections flagged the extensive environmental protection afforded to the site by multiple designations set out at law, noting that it is illegal to develop an area with such cultural, environmental, and scientific significance. With no real evidence to suggest the site was ever a dwelling, the application is effectively a non-starter.

“This application is the third attempt proposing extensive development on a site currently occupied by unroofed structures, following the withdrawal of two previous applications with similar proposals,” the PA’s case officer wrote in the report outlining reasons for refusal.

“Despite the presence of structural remains on site (considered of vernacular significance by the SCH), there are no visible roofed structures and, in principle, the proposal is not considered in line with policy. Given this, there is obviously no residential proof, so the proposal conflicts with use criteria; while the proposed additions are considered substantial,” the case officer adds.

The case officer also noted that owners of adjacent plots of land contested the site’s boundaries, leading to a reduction in the size originally proposed by the developer, and added that “this proposal has not been considered justified in terms of genuine agricultural need.”

The proposed development was brought forward by architect George Farrugia on behalf of developer Alex Tanti, who also holds multiple directorship posts in half a dozen companies and whose name appears on a significant number of development applications.

Based on research conducted by The Shift, Tanti’s name appears in at least seven other planning applications filed in the past three years.

Just three of those seven applications have been accepted so far: a privately owned extension to Żabbar’s cemetery, a contentious development that will dwarf a small chapel in Manikata, and the demolition of a house to build a 5+1 apartment block in Ħamrun.

Besides being involved in property development through RAD-ALT 1 Ltd and ALT Holdings Ltd, Tanti’s name also appears in company filings for four other companies.

He is listed as director for Pjazza Merkanti Ltd, Agrostudio Group Ltd, Eight Oaks Capital Ltd, and Eight Oaks Capital Holdings Ltd.

Tanti was previously involved with FES Finance Ltd as a non-executive director prior to his resignation in April, a company which recently publicly announced that it’s facing difficulties meeting its regulatory obligations.