Galdes points fingers at Owen Bonnici over latest social housing standstill

Former housing minister Roderick Galdes has implicitly pointed the finger at his successors, including Housing Minister Owen Bonnici, following revelations that the stalled Siġġiewi social housing project faces a €9 million cost increase while remaining at the foundation stage.

Galdes rejected suggestions that mismanagement during his tenure caused the project’s difficulties.

Clearly referring to Bonnici, he said housing developments had progressed slowly in recent months, particularly after his resignation.

He argued that the government should press the responsible entities, remove obstacles and ensure promised projects are completed.

His response followed a new NDSF report showing that the estimated cost of the 189-apartment Wied Ħesri development had increased from €19.1 million to €28.1 million.

The National Development and Social Fund’s report identifies design changes, omissions in the original bills of quantities, regulatory changes and adverse site conditions as reasons for the escalation. Completion is provisionally envisaged for 2029, but the timetable remains uncertain.

Galdes offered no breakdown establishing when the additional costs arose or which decisions produced them.

Instead, he stressed that technical delivery rested with entities employing chief executives, architects, project managers and other professionals. He maintained that, while minister, he consistently pressed those entities to complete projects quickly.

His defence also claimed credit for the largest number of social housing project inaugurations in four decades, while questioning why developments expected to be finished remained unopened after his departure.

Galdes was forced to resign in January amid controversies involving Malita Investments, allegations by former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi that he was “hobnobbing” with contractors, and his purchase of a €140,000 Gozo penthouse from developer Joseph Portelli at what critics described as a bargain price. Galdes denied wrongdoing.

In April, Labour’s national executive blocked him from contesting the general election, rejecting his candidacy in a secret ballot.

Bonnici did not immediately replace him.

Responsibility initially passed to Prime Minister Robert Abela, with Andy Ellul overseeing the housing portfolio operationally, before Bonnici became Housing and Lands Minister in June.

Owen Bonnici refused to comment on the latst accusations by Galdes.