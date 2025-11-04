Application to develop ‘farmer quarters’ in Buskett suspended for three months

After an application to develop “farmer quarters” in the limits of Siġġiewi was recommended for refusal by the Planning Authority (PA) last week, the planning commission agreed to suspend this same application for three months during a hearing on Tuesday.

Architect George Farrugia, who filed the application on behalf of developer Alex Tanti, asked for the three-month suspension to “address all reasons for refusal.”

The planning commission also stated that it will consult with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) when the architect submits new plans.

As reported by The Shift last week, the original application was recommended for refusal over concerns that the proposed project would bring “extensive development” to a protected Natura 2000 site.

If approved, the proposal would result in the conversion of a derelict, roofless hut in an Outside Development Zone (ODZ) into a small dwelling comprising a kitchen, bedroom, and living area, spread over a 532 sqm site.

Additional research conducted by The Shift reveals that the applicant in question, Alex Tanti, is involved in property development, as well as hospitality and finance.

Besides being involved in property development through RAD-ALT 1 Ltd and ALT Holdings Ltd, Tanti’s name also appears in company filings for four other companies. He is listed as director for Pjazza Merkanti Ltd, Agrostudio Group Ltd, Eight Oaks Capital Ltd, and Eight Oaks Capital Holdings Ltd.

While it remains to be seen whether Tanti manages to obtain approval for a downsized version of his “farmer quarters”, such contentious applications may be met with far less resistance if the government’s proposed changes to Malta’s planning regime are implemented.

Besides the PA’s concerning track record with approving dubious projects, objectors must also contend with the fact that authorities like the SCH and the ERA often take a back seat when it comes to protecting landscapes of cultural, archaeological, and/or scientific importance.