Hili faces bigger battle over Comino after NGOs win reprieve

Campaigners opposing Hili Group’s hotel and villas on Comino have secured a temporary halt to tree uprooting and excavation, but are warning that the wider fight over the protected island’s future is far from over.

The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) suspended the Environment and Resources Authority’s permit while it hears an appeal brought by environmental NGOs. The challenge was financed through a public crowdfunding campaign that exceeded its target within hours.

The reprieve halts preparatory works linked to the controversial development. It does not settle the separate legal battle over the Planning Authority’s approval of a hotel, 16 villas and 44 swimming pools.

That challenge remains unresolved after a court upheld one of the NGOs’ arguments earlier this year and sent the case back to the tribunal for reassessment.

Moviment Graffitti said the development would increase the built volume and footprint compared with the existing structures and bring intensive activity to the nature reserve throughout the year.

The organisation warned that it would resist any demolition, excavation, construction or tree uprooting while the planning permit remained subject to legal challenge. That permit could still be substantially amended or revoked, it said.

Hili Ventures, meanwhile, said it had not opposed the suspension.

The company said no works were planned before winter, when transplanting trees and shrubs would offer the best prospects of survival, and expected the environmental appeal to be decided beforehand.

It has also disputed campaigners’ claim that 800 trees would be uprooted.

Graffitti urged members of the public to report any works before the planning challenge is definitively resolved, signalling that scrutiny of activity on the island will continue alongside the legal proceedings, with public support sustaining the campaign.