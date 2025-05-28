Developer wants to turn ruins into ‘farmer’s quarter’ in Buskett Natura 2000 site

A planning application to redevelop ruins within Buskett, a Natura 2000 site and one of Malta’s few remaining protected woodlands, has been filed by developer Alex Tanti, with architect George Farrugia listed as the project’s architect.

The proposal (application PA/02807/25) involves the construction of a “farmer’s quarter” in the area known as Ta’ Żejnu.

Plans include a residence with a bedroom, kitchen, and living area, as well as the installation of a new cesspit, which is usually an excuse for a pool in the future.

The site lies within an Outside Development Zone (ODZ) and forms part of the Wied il-Girgenti valley, a Natura 2000 protected area known for its ecological value.

Research conducted by The Shift shows that this is Tanti’s second attempt to develop the rural area. In 2023, he had already applied to a different architect to transform the ruins into a full-fledged residence.

Tanti had withdrawn his application as soon as the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) strongly objected to the proposal, which it described as a non-starter and said there was no proof that anyone used to reside in the area.

ERA also raised concerns about environmental degradation, visual impact on the surrounding valley, and potential harm to local flora and fauna.

The Planning Authority is accepting public representations on the application before issuing its recommendation.

It seems doubtful that the permit would be granted, though they acknowledged that similar applications have recently been approved following changes in rural development policies.

Objections to the current proposal may be submitted to the Planning Authority until the end of this week.