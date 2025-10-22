Deflection to denial: The real facts Labour MEPs hid from the European Parliament

At the European Parliament, Labour Deputy Leader and MEP Alex Agius Saliba accused fellow MEPs of persecuting Malta. “Why are you attacking Malta once again?” he barked.

Agius Saliba behaves in the European Parliament like he does at Labour’s mass meetings. Frantically waving his hands in the air and screaming insults into the microphone may cut it with ONE-brainwashed Labour loyalists – not so much with MEPs.

The discussion at the European Parliament was meant to revolve around the delayed justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia, eight years after her horrific murder. Agius Saliba cut a sorry figure on the podium, resorting to petty partisan attacks on the Opposition, claiming that in 25 years the PN had done nothing to advance the rule of law.

The overwhelming irony that the only reason Agius Saliba was standing at that podium was that the PN had succeeded in its bid to have Malta join Europe was utterly lost on him. He also falsely claimed that “the PN isn’t even recognised as a Party in our country”.

His antics were only outdone by his fellow MEP Daniel Attard, who spent his time accusing MEPs of being afraid to call out genocide in Gaza and telling them he’s not going to take any lessons from them. Attard accused PN MEPs of working against Malta in the EP. He called the debate an attack on Malta.

One MEP couldn’t take it any longer. She felt compelled to intervene. She stood up, pointing out that the culprits who planned and executed the murder of Caruana Galizia and those responsible for creating the environment that enabled her assassination were not the people of Malta. The Maltese public, she insisted, are Europeans too, who deserve justice and the same access to the rule of law.

MEP Attard insisted there was no backsliding of the rule of law. Why then, the same MEP rebutted, has Malta slid down five places in the Corruption Perception Index in just two years? Attard deployed a default ONE defence – that’s just perception, he arrogantly replied. He insisted he only believed in facts.

That dogged MEP wasn’t going to let him get away with such absurd reasoning. The Corruption Perceptions Index is compiled by Transparency International and is the most respected measure of corruption in the country. She asked, ‘What index would you like to choose instead of that one to monitor corruption?’

“I base myself on facts,” he reiterated. Of course, Attard’s alternative facts are very far from the truth.

Here are the facts. The man Attard and Alex Agius Saliba idolise and defend, and who endorsed both of their European Parliament election campaigns, was the one who created the environment that enabled Caruana Galizia’s murder, according to the findings of the public inquiry led by three Judges.

Muscat is the one who maintained a close relationship with the man charged with masterminding her assassination, even when he knew that the suspect owned 17 Black, the company linked to former minister Konrad Mizzi’s and then-chief of staff Keith Schembri’s offshore secret companies.

Muscat invited the accused to his lavish party at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Girgenti, accepted his gifts and maintained a voluminous WhatsApp chat with him. He even travelled with him to Tuscany to attend the wedding of Pilatus Bank owner, Ali Sadr Hasheminejad.

Within Joseph Muscat’s OPM, Yorgen Fenech was receiving information and advice from Charlene Bianco Farrugia, Schembri’s personal secretary. Muscat’s chief of staff was in constant communication with Fenech right up to his arrest.

Muscat’s man in Castille, Glenn Bedingfield, was busy demonising and harassing Caruana Galizia. Muscat defended and protected Bedingfield, claiming that his attacks on the journalist were simply his right to express himself.

Despite facing charges of money laundering, fraud, corruption and criminal association, Muscat is still being funded by taxpayers to run his business with state-funded offices and equipment. We’re paying for his lavish Maserati, his wife’s car and her drivers. Muscat’s still running around the globe on a Maltese diplomatic passport.

What’s even worse is that Muscat’s successor is doing exactly the same. Muscat defended Bedingfield’s despicable persecution of the journalist, while Prime Minister Robert Abela rewarded him with a Cabinet post.

In the same way, Abela is defending Neville Gafa’s deplorable clearing of the protest memorial for justice for the journalist as ‘his right to freedom of expression’.

Agius Saliba and Attard claimed there was no backsliding of the rule of law in Malta. There’s far worse. Labour hasn’t simply failed to implement a single recommendation of the Caruana Galizia inquiry. It is behaving like the mob.

The Prime Minister viciously and publicly threatened and intimidated members of the judiciary for doing their duty. He’s called the magistrate who uncovered his predecessor’s corruption, a political terrorist.

He lambasted her when Muscat’s property in Burmarrad and his state-funded offices in Pieta’ were searched. His party’s media machine is relentlessly undermining the case against Muscat, harassing and threatening court experts.

His justice minister is publicly warning the Judiciary Appointments Committee not to consider the magistrate for promotion. Only the Mafia targets magistrates to protect their own.

Agius Saliba claimed that Labour implements laws every month to strengthen the rule of law. The laws Labour is ramming through are the widely unpopular planning laws, which seek to wrest power from the judiciary and ultimately place it in the hands of the Executive.

Labour studiously ignores court rulings and instead sanctions developments by Labour funders, ruled illegal by the courts. That’s not just backsliding of the rule of law, that’s autocracy.

It’s been eight years since Caruana Galizia’s assassination. It’s been over four years since the inquiry report was published.

In four long years, Labour failed to implement in full a single recommendation from that inquiry. The main suspect still awaits trial as potential witnesses’ memories fade. Those are the facts. Justice still hasn’t been served.

Labour is still protecting the culprits. The Prime Minister is still defending Gafa’s continued vilification of the journalist. He’s still shielding Muscat and using taxpayers’ money to fund his business, and letting him keep his diplomatic passport.

He’s kept Bedingfield in his Cabinet. He’s promoted Luke Dalli. By his own admission, Abela’s still in regular communication with Keith Schembri, insisting there’s nothing wrong with that – because Schembri hasn’t been convicted. Those are the facts, the real grimy facts.