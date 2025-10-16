Taxpayers forking out €400 per Gozo Channel trip

The government forked out an average of €400 in state funds for every Gozo Channel trip between the two islands in 2023, an analysis of the latest Gozo Channel financial data shows.

In total, taxpayers paid €11.1 million in subsidies for Gozo Channel in 2023, raising serious questions on the sustainability of these funds and a possible breach of EU state aid regulations.

The significant amount of taxpayers’ funds paid to Gozo Channel, keeping the state company afloat, is in addition to the €6 million in taxes issued to sustain the private fast ferry services between Valletta and Mgarr, which are deemed not possible without the government’s financial intervention.

The latest Gozo Channel financial report, made available to Parliament following questions by PN MP Chris Said, shows that the company managed to register a profit of €1.3 million in 2023, over a turnover of some €30 million. However, these figures include €11.1 million passed on to the company from state coffers, meaning that in reality, the state entity is making huge losses, hovering around €10 million every year.

A total of 35,509 trips were made by Gozo Channel in 2023, meaning the company received €400 in government subsidies per trip.

This contrasts sharply with subsidies forked out by the government just a few years earlier, when less than €1 million was given in government subsidies to Gozo Channel in 2017. In that year, taxpayer costs for each trip averaged around €35 – a far cry from the current situation.

The Gozo Channel connections between the two islands are recognised as being a lifeline for Gozo’s economy. However, abuse of these funds is rampant, both from the state company’s perspective and from a consumer point of view.

While the government uses Gozo Channel as some employment agency, putting tens of employees, mostly Gozitans, on its payroll, thousands of Maltese who don’t reside in Gozo are registered as living on the island to be able to slash their commuting costs through heavily subsidised tickets.

In the meantime, while the number of passengers crossing over to Gozo has increased substantially in recent years, with Gozo Channel services having to increase significantly, the cost of tickets has remained unchanged for decades.

Additionally, to meet the demand, Gozo Channel had to lease its fourth ship, a 35-year-old substandard Greek vessel, which cost the company approximately €12,000 per day while severely straining its finances.

Gozo Channel sources told The Shift that it was evident from day one that the Nikolaus (the additional ship) was never sustainable and is now causing the company significant financial haemorrhage.

In the meantime, the three vessels that form the permanent fleet of the Gozo Channel, built in the late 1990s, are becoming increasingly old, with fuel and repair costs rising by millions every year.

So far, the government has never planned for what will happen in a few years when the vessels will need to be replaced with new ones.

Although the privatisation of Gozo Channel is described by many in the industry as a possible long-term solution, the Government, particularly the Gozo Ministry, is resisting the possibility due to political consequences mostly related to employment on the sister island.

A Public Service Obligation (PSO) contract regulating the amount of subsidies that the government can fork out for Gozo Channel came to an end in 2017, and a new tender was never awarded, despite supposedly stringent EU rules.