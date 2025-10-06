Konrad Mizzi to pay €75,000 in pending bills, mostly tax

The Court has ordered a temporary departure from a freezing order imposed on the bank accounts of disgraced former Labour Minister Konrad Mizzi as his outstanding bills have now reached €75,000.

Through a variation order – the technical term used by the Court – Mizzi, 47, and now working as a consultant, has been authorised to use €75,000 from his frozen Bank of Valletta account to settle outstanding arrears, mainly with the tax department.

According to the Court order, Mizzi has outstanding bills with the taxman, and can now use his frozen funds to settle some €30,000 of the outstanding provisional tax for 2024 and another €16,000 bill on outstanding provisional income tax for 2025.

He was also given the green light to pay €4,231 to social security for his national insurance requirements, and thousands more for a home loan on an apartment he bought in Sliema’s Tigne, which has also run into outstanding arrears.

According to tax advisors, Mizzi must have declared earnings of some €110,000 in 2024, almost twice his former salary as a government Minister. His earnings are primarily related to his consultancy services, including those for foreign clients.

Mizzi was arraigned in Court to answer for various criminal offences, including those related to the hospitals heist, when he, together with disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his then-chief of staff, Keith Schembri, transferred three public hospitals to an unknown foreign company – Vitals Global HealthCare.

During the first Labour administration of Joseph Muscat, Mizzi was considered the kingpin in all the shady deals entered into, including those involving the hospitals, the power station, and the transfer of the former ITS building in Pembroke, among many others.

At the time, his wife, Sai Mizzi, was also given a €13,000 a month job as Malta’s special envoy to Shanghai, China.

Mizzi was also made deputy leader of the Labour Party, but had to resign shortly after due to many scandals. Among these were revelations on the opening of secret accounts in Panama and New Zealand just a week after Labour was returned to power in 2013.

Mizzi insists that he is innocent, as the Court procedures are still ongoing.