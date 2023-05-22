Government, Konrad Mizzi lied about €9 million performance guarantee

The government and disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi had lied to the media and the public about a €9 million performance guarantee that Vitals Global Healthcare was contractually obliged to supply.

The guarantee was to have been provided within 30 days of the concession’s signing on 30 November 2015.

A damning National Audit Office report published last Monday has confirmed that neither VGH nor its successor Steward Health Care had provided the €9 million performance guarantee in time while Projects Malta turned a blind eye.

But both Projects Malta – the OPM agency that administered the fraudulent deal and Mizzi himself had publicly declared that the guarantee was in place in 2018.

In January 2018, The Times of Malta reported that Projects Malta turned down a freedom of information request for a copy of the performance guarantee and the banking institution that had issued it.

Projects Plus CEO James Camenzuli said at the time that the performance guarantee was in place but “it needed more time to consult third parties before making a copy of the guarantee available.”

In February 2018, Konrad Mizzi also insisted that the performance guarantee was put in place by VGH shortly after the concession agreement was signed in 2015.

Asked to name the bank that provided VGH with the guarantee, Mizzi said he could not remember the exact name but that “it was a reputable international bank”.

In his recent disclosure to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, former VGH director Ram Tumuluri says the performance guarantee had been issued by Deutsche Bank on 2 March 2016, well after the deadline and after Mizzi and the government were saying it was already in hand.

The NAO report now confirms the performance guarantee had never been put in place by Steward and that both Projects Malta and Konrad Mizzi had blatantly lied to the public.

“SHC had not duly rolled over the performance guarantee put in place by the VGH in accordance with the concession agreement,” the NAO found in its report. “The SHC had instead provided the Government with a parent company guarantee.

Apart from Camenzuli, Projects Malta had William Wait, now Malta Enterprise chairman, at its helm while then finance ministry permanent secretary Alfred Camilleri was on its board.

According to the contract signed for the privatisation of the three state hospitals in 2015, the €9 million performance guarantee could be called in by the government at any time the contractor (VGH) was found to be in breach of its obligations. According to the contract, a failure to provide the guarantee itself could have rendered the contract null and void.