Fearne planning comeback as polls put him in pole position

Former Labour deputy Leader and health minister Chris Fearne, who resigned from Cabinet last year in the midst of the MEPs electoral campaign, is planning a comeback to government and will be contesting the next general elections, The Shift can reveal.

Bolstered by internal Labour Party polls, which show that he is still the most popular PL MP in the fourth district, despite facing criminal charges over the hospitals’ scandal, Fearne started campaigning again this summer, telling his canvassers that he is back in action and is eyeing a new Cabinet post after the next elections.

Internal PL polls show that Fearne, 62, and a surgeon by profession, is by far the most popular candidate in the district, making his re-election to parliament almost sure.

The polls have led to increased activity by his party’s district rivals, as Fearne’s comeback may mean that one of the current ministers elected from the district may lose his seat.

According to the polls, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard is the second most popular Labour candidate in the district, followed by Home Affairs Minister Byorn Camilleri and Transport Minister Chris Bonnet.

The fourth district comprises Paola, Gudja, Santa Lucija, Tarxien and part of Fgura and is considered a PL stronghold.

Sources told The Shift that as things stand, Bonnet may lose his seat if the PN manages to reach 32% of the vote in the district, returning two MPs. In 2022, the PN managed to get 30%.

The Shift is informed that Fearne is eyeing a post in Cabinet if Labour is returned following the next election, possibly the Health Ministry, replacing incumbent Jo Etienne Abela. The latter is perceived inside Castille as an underperformer.

Fearne’s plans are not being well-received at the OPM, particularly since it’s a known secret that he was not one of Robert Abela’s most loyal Cabinet members.

Fearne resigned from his position as Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister in May 2024 following his arraignment in Court, accused of defrauding the government through deceit and misappropriation of funds. He is pleading not guilty.

In his resignation letter, Fearne wrote that this was the right thing to do until the end of the ongoing judicial process.

“My solitary and humble hope is that the judicial process to clear my name is expeditious. If, upon its conclusion, the country calls on me to serve again, it shall find me ready,” Fearne wrote.

The former deputy prime minister, replaced by Ian Borg, is still to face a jury over his accusations, and it is highly improbable that this will be over by the time of the next polls.

While resigning from Cabinet, Fearne still kept his seat in parliament and was reinstated as a government employee at the Health Ministry.