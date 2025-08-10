Government approves impunity by football club at Independence Arena

One of Malta’s oldest football clubs, Floriana FC, which has been occupying and using public land illegally and with complete impunity for over a decade, has now been granted the title to the same land at subsidised rates for the next 45 years.

Through a parliamentary resolution, approved by both sides of the House a few weeks ago, Ix-Xaghra tal-Furjana, also known as the Independence Arena, was passed onto the football club to use as a sports facility for the next 45 years.

The transaction was approved, despite the club having illegally occupied the area for years. It turned it into a commercial, dilapidated car park, generating hundreds, if not thousands, of euro in illegal revenue every day.

During the parliamentary discussion, Opposition MPs made it clear that while they agreed the facility was intended strictly for sports purposes by the club, its transformation into a car park was illegal and should be stopped.

Promising to close down the illegal car park, the Floriana FC delegates agreed to this condition. However, as soon as they left the building, the car park continued to operate illegally – to this day.

Instead of waiting for the cessation of their illegalities before signing the final deed, the government, through Education Minister Clifton Grima, went ahead and finalised the contract, also organising a press conference to take the most political mileage possible, with the illegal car park still operating in the background.

The illegal car park is considered one of the club’s main revenue streams.

After years of impunity, in 2011, the Planning Authority issued an enforcement notice against Floriana FC and the Lands Department for turning the site into an illegal commercial car park.

The club completely ignored the enforcement notice, and neither the Planning Authority nor the government intervened to stop the abuse..

In 2024, the club announced a multi-million-euro project to develop the area into a 4,000-seat stadium. The project was to be carried out in collaboration with MIG Trade Ltd – a company controlled by Diane Izzo of the DIZZ Group. The latter was earmarking the area to utilise as a new commercial facility, including the leasing of retail shops.

Sources close to Floriana FC have informed The Shift that Izzo now wishes to exit the project due to financial constraints and is requesting substantial financial compensation from the club. So far, this has been declined.