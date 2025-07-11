MEIA urges shift from marketing showcase to industry platform at Mediterrane Film Festival

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) has called for the Mediterrane Film Festival to evolve from a primarily marketing-led event into a genuinely industry-shaping platform, warning that without such a shift, its long-term value to Malta’s film sector risks falling short of its potential.

In a statement responding to the 2025 edition of the festival, the association stressed that Malta’s publicly funded flagship film event must now serve a deeper purpose—supporting structural growth, fostering sustainable careers, and catalysing professional opportunities for local practitioners.

“We strongly believe that a festival of this scale must sit within a clear strategic vision that prioritises sustainability, equity, and long-term growth for the industry as a whole, and not short-term gains,” the MEIA said.

Among the positive aspects of this year’s edition, MEIA highlighted the continuation of educational masterclasses, which it described as valuable contributions to skills development. These sessions, the association noted, help maintain a balance between public engagement and professional training.

Nonetheless, MEIA raised concern over what it sees as missed opportunities to create more meaningful industry engagement, particularly in the form of structured networking and dialogue.

The association also urged greater representation of voices and experiences that reflect Malta’s scale and context, calling for a broader range of speakers who understand the challenges and realities of small-nation filmmaking.

While MEIA welcomed the increased visibility of Maltese films and the recognition of local professionals during the closing ceremony, it expressed disappointment at the modest screening fee of €250 offered to Maltese filmmakers, particularly in light of the festival’s public funding estimated to be over €5 million.

“This sends the wrong message about the value of local work,” the association noted.

MEIA further underscored the urgent need for a coherent and inclusive National Film Policy, reiterating that its repeated calls for dialogue on this matter have gone unanswered. The association called on the Malta Film Commission to respond to its proposals and engage in transparent discussions with stakeholders across the sector.

MEIA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that raise Malta’s profile as a film destination—while holding such initiatives to standards of fairness, accountability, and sustainability.

“The Mediterrane Film Festival holds significant promise,” the association said. “But for that promise to be fulfilled, it must become more than a showcase. It must serve as a true catalyst for the growth and transformation of Malta’s film and television industries.”