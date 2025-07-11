Film Commissioner’s extravagant gala draws fire despite OPM support

Film Commissioner Johann Grech has once again drawn public scrutiny following the staging of the latest Mediterrane Film Festival—an event whose estimated costs have reportedly exceeded €5 million.

Despite growing disquiet within the Labour Party’s grassroots over what many see as profligate expenditure, The Shift has established that Grech continues to enjoy the unequivocal backing of the Office of the Prime Minister.

All members of the OPM’s private secretariat—including administrative staff, drivers and messengers—were extended invitations to Grech’s most recent gala dinner, held as part of the festival.

Prime Minister Robert Abela himself was notably absent; however, several of his closest aides were seated at Grech’s own table.

According to guest lists seen by The Shift and confirmed by sources within the Malta Film Commission, those at Grech’s main table included his partner, Stephen Mintoff; actor Russell Crowe—now a regular fixture at such events—alongside comedian David Walliams.

There was also Lydia Abela, the Prime Minister’s wife, her personal assistant and OPM employee Taryn-Jade Darmanin, OPM Head of Secretariat Mark Mallia and his spouse, and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, who attended unaccompanied.

While the Prime Minister reportedly declined his invitation in an attempt to avoid direct association with what some invitees privately described as “a taxpayer-funded indulgence,” his inner circle’s conspicuous presence did not go unnoticed.

“Grech is meticulous with the optics,” one source told The Shift. “By seating the right people at his table, he’s sending a very deliberate message—that he remains untouchable, regardless of mounting criticism.”

According to those familiar with the arrangements, some 1,500 guests attended the dinner, the majority of whom had no discernible ties to the local film industry.

They were treated to a lavish ceremony, transferred to the Manoel Island venue in luxurious Azimuth yachts, and given the red carpet treatment.

Foreigners invited had an all-expenses-paid trip, including others they chose to invite even if they had nothing to do with the film industry. Meanwhile, Maltese film producers were treated differently, if invited at all.

In what is now accepted as Grech’s annual vanity fair, catering was entrusted to Xara Caterers, with estimates suggesting the cost of food and drink alone ran into thousands of euro. At private events, foreign guests were treated to oysters, sushi, and open bars in a series of lavish, no-expense-spared gatherings.

To date, both Commissioner Grech and Minister Bonnici have declined to disclose the precise financial outlay for the event.

‘I didn’t commission Walliams’

Meanwhile, as The Shift continues its legal battle to obtain a list of payments made in connection with the 2023 Mediterranean Film Festival, including the presentation fees of Walliams, the Film Commissioner has submitted a sworn statement that he did not have a contract with the British actor and comedian.

The statement comes amid The Shift’s ongoing Freedom of Information proceedings aimed at securing a full breakdown of all public payments related to the festival, including any presentation fees paid to Walliams.

Though the Information and Data Protection Commissioner upheld The Shift’s request, Grech has maintained that no relevant documentation is in his possession.

In a formal declaration witnessed by lawyer Gabriel Farrugia, Grech stated that “he holds no contract with Walliams,” and that “the Commission did not sign any contract with David Walliams or his representatives in relation to the 2023 Mediterrane Film Festival.”

It is difficult to comprehend how Walliams would participate in a national event without a contract for fees demanded.

Critics have long accused the Film Commissioner of circumventing public procurement rules, often through the use of fragmented budget lines or third-party sponsorships drawn from various government agencies, thereby concealing the true extent of festival expenditure.