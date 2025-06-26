ERA says no to residence in Buskett

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) declared a development application to turn ruins into a residence in Buskett a non-starter and warned the Planning Authority against going along with the proposal.

In a strong response as part of the ongoing consultation process, ERA objected to the turning of ruins into a so-called “farmer’s quarter” in Buskett – one of the last remaining and most protected natural habitats on the island.

In its assessment of a development application filed by developer Alex Tanti, ERA said the Planning Authority should strongly resist considering such a permit.

ERA emphasised that no roof structure was observed during their officials’ site visit, indicating that this application pertains to a new residence rather than a restoration, as claimed by the applicant. It stated that granting such a permit would “negatively affect the site’s rural character.”

In its consultation response, ERA insisted that such a development would result in environmental degradation of the site and its context, resulting in the loss of natural topographic features.

ERA also said that any development would lead to adverse impacts on the character and aesthetic value of the valley and the further introduction of development pressures in due course for upscaling of the development after the principle is established.”

The Shift had reported that through PA02807/25, Tanti and his architect, George Farrugia, were attempting to turn the ruins set in a Natura 2000 and a Special Area of Conservation into a residence.

Plans include a house with a bedroom, kitchen, and living area, as well as the installation of a cesspit, which is often a precursor to a future swimming pool.

This is the second attempt by Tanti to develop the area, situated in ta’ Żejnu in Wied il-Girgenti and the Buskett woodlands.

A similar application in 2023 was withdrawn when it became apparent that the development would be violating planning and environmental regulations.

The Planning Commission received many objections to the application and has yet to issue its recommendation.