International press freedom groups urge Abela to open media bill to scrutiny

International press freedom organisations have urged Prime Minister Robert Abela to allow proper scrutiny of Malta’s proposed media reform bill, warning that previous public consultation cannot replace a review of the legislation’s actual text.

In a joint letter, the International Press Institute, Committee to Protect Journalists, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, European Federation of Journalists and Reporters Without Borders called for an open, transparent process before the reforms advance.

The appeal, copied to Justice Minister Clifton Grima, follows the government’s announcement that the long-awaited bill will reach Parliament within weeks.

The organisations welcomed the government’s stated intention to strengthen journalists’ protection and implement reforms required by the European Union. But they urged it to provide sufficient time for national and international stakeholders to examine the draft and conduct legal analysis.

They also asked Abela to invite the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and relevant Council of Europe bodies to provide expert opinions before the bill is submitted to Parliament.

The organisations participated in the government’s 2025 consultation, submitting recommendations that included a proposed National Action Plan on Media Freedom and Journalist Safety. Their letter stresses that consultation on the broader reform does not remove the need to scrutinise the resulting bill.

The appeal echoes concerns raised by Council of Europe rapporteur Baroness Shami Chakrabarti, who called for transparency and meaningful stakeholder engagement in implementing the recommendations of the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Chakrabarti said stakeholders must have an opportunity to analyse the legislation, comment on it and have their views properly considered before adoption.

Abela, meanwhile, said on 20 September that the reform had already been drafted following public consultation and would strengthen protection for journalists.

His remarks followed an earlier pledge to revive the media reform package after the election.

Local organisations have also demanded access to the proposals before they are finalised.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists, PEN Malta, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and Repubblika said their request for a meeting with Abela, and a subsequent reminder, had received no acknowledgement or reply.

The international signatories said they would separately seek a meeting on their recommendations.