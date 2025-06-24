The man they forced out returns with courtroom win and score to settle

Adrian Delia’s announcement that he is once again contesting the leadership of the Nationalist Party marks his return to the forefront of Maltese politics; a move rooted in controversy and, perhaps, vindication.

Delia’s first term as leader ended unceremoniously in 2020 after internal party structures—most notably the parliamentary group and executive committee—turned against him.

Despite enjoying considerable support among the party’s grassroots members, he lost a series of confidence votes, culminating in a leadership contest in which Bernard Grech took the lead with some 70% of the vote.

Delia consistently argued that only the membership, not the parliamentary group or the executive, had the right to remove him. Nevertheless, party powerbrokers successfully manoeuvred him out, citing concerns over his leadership and the party’s electoral fortunes.

Now, as Bernard Grech steps down, the path is open once again, though not necessarily clear. The question is whether the same party structures that previously resisted Delia’s leadership will now allow him to contest freely or even do the job if elected.

His support base, especially among members frustrated with years of infighting and stagnation, appears intact. However, the parliamentary group and executive committee may yet seek to back another figure, perhaps more aligned with their vision for a “safe” or “unifying” leadership.

The question is: Why have none of them come forward for the leadership role over the years? Perhaps the answer is simple. You can continue to pull the strings you feel are your legacy, as an MP, but once you run for leader and fail to make headway, you’re toast. Your legacy is gone.

In a high-stakes internal move, elements within the PN hierarchy tried to corner Roberta Metsola into stepping down from her role as President of the European Parliament to return and lead the party. This backfired spectacularly. And there was no plan B.

The episode exposed once again the lack of long-term strategy within the party’s top brass and left a leadership vacuum that now makes Delia’s comeback appear not only plausible but timely.

Delia has had success with the Vitals Global Healthcare court case. After nearly five years of legal proceedings, Delia was vindicated when a court ruled that the hospitals deal—granting a 99-year concession to Vitals, later Steward—was fraudulent and should be annulled.

This decision returned three hospitals, including St Luke’s and Gozo General, back to public ownership. It was a landmark moment, not just for Delia, but for Malta: a rare case of a politician challenging entrenched power and winning.

At a time when public trust in political institutions is worn thin, his victory provided a rare glimpse of accountability and principled action. And yet he is still remembered for his past accusations against him.

His previous tenure as leader was marred by internal strife and persistent allegations that shadowed his credibility within party ranks and the wider public.

Among the most damaging were accusations linking him to money laundering through offshore accounts related to a Soho property ring, which he denied. Though no formal charges were ever brought against him, the accusations contributed significantly to the erosion of trust among key figures in the PN and were instrumental in fuelling calls for his resignation.

The road ahead is fraught with challenges. Delia’s comeback attempt is more than just a personal redemption arc—it is a mirror held up to the PN’s internal contradictions and unresolved identity crisis.