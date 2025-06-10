Opposition Leader Bernard Grech resigns

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has announced his resignation during a live feed at noon on Tuesday, saying he will be leaving the party stronger than he found it.

I inherited a party fraught with internal strife following bitter losses. “I did everything in my power to unite the party.”

Grech said he took the decision “with a strong sense of duty and loyalty towards the party and the Maltese and Gozitan people” to allow the PN to begin a new chapter in its leadership.

Grech emphasised that while this was a difficult decision, it was taken with the conviction that a change in leadership is now the necessary step for the Party “to continue growing and strengthening itself as a credible alternative government”.

He said it was time to hand over to someone who could continue to take the party forward, “whoever he or she is.”

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is a clear favourite among PN voters. While she has been dangling the possibility for years, she has always chosen to remain in Brussels. Party insiders told The Shift that this is the definitive moment in which she must decide.

Meanwhile, Grech will continue to serve as PN Leader until a successor is appointed. His resignation is believed to have been pushed following recent surveys on voter preferences.

Grech pointed out that the PN had some success in the last elections, electing more local councillors and increasing the voter base. In a statement, the party thanked Grech, saying that during his time, the PN witnessed renewal within the parliamentary group, notable electoral achievements, and a deepened commitment to the public.

In an emotional speech, Grech thanked all those who had supported the party’s cause and voters who shared the difficulties they face with him. “I will remember every word, every handshake and every genuine hug.”

He said, “These were five years in which I experienced moments of joy, especially when we gave people hope, but there were also difficult moments when we realised we could have made better decisions.”

“The future is bright, as long as we continue to work together,” he concluded.