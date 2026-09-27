Convenience Shop chain up for possible sale amid growing financial pressures

A substantial stake in the company behind Malta’s popular Convenience Shop chain could change hands, as rising financing costs leave the growing retailer with a narrow profit cushion.

The Convenience Shop (Holding) plc announced that several prospective buyers had expressed interest in acquiring a substantial shareholding. The Shift is informed that discussions remain preliminary, and no binding agreement has been signed.

Public ownership disclosures identify Ivan Calleja, Joseph Pace and Manuel Piscopo behind shareholder companies IC Holdings, JMP Holdings and MPH Malta respectively.

The fourth major shareholder, Gaia Investments, is linked through disclosed beneficial ownership to lawyers Kevin Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia and Kenneth Deguara. These individual ownership links appear in the company’s earlier prospectus disclosures.

The latest announcement does not identify which shareholders are considering selling, the prospective buyers, the stake’s size or an asking price.

Shareholders will meet next month to decide whether potential buyers and their advisers can receive confidential company information.

The interest comes as the group reports higher sales but faces pressure on the money left after expenses.

According to the latest official disclosures, revenue reached €27.6 million in the first six months of 2026, up 11.7% from a year earlier. Operating profit rose to €737,000 from €562,000.

However, finance costs climbed to €688,000 from €518,000, consuming approximately 93% of operating profit. After those costs, just €49,000 remained before other income and tax.

Another €399,000 recorded as “other income” brought profit before tax to €448,000. The condensed report does not explain what generated that income. Profit after tax increased modestly, from €310,000 to €327,000.

At June’s end, short-term liabilities stood at €16.6 million against short-term assets of €13.6 million, leaving a €3 million gap. Such gaps can be manageable for retailers that receive customer payments before paying suppliers, but they make steady cash generation important and tight.

Cash performance improved: operating activities generated €3.7 million, against €1.5 million a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents reached €2.25 million.

The board declared a €308,000 interim dividend, almost matching the €312,000 half-year profit attributable to shareholders. The company paid another €739,200 dividend relating to 2025 in July.

The interim accounts were neither audited nor independently reviewed.

A sale of existing shares would pay selling shareholders rather than automatically inject money into the business. No fresh investment or debt refinancing has been announced.