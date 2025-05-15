Blue Lagoon overcrowding measures reinstated

Measures introduced by the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) to control overtourism at Comino’s Blue Lagoon are back in place as the Court lifted its temporary suspension of new rules and rejected a call to abolish them altogether.

In its final judgement, the Court, presided by Judge Miriam Hayman, rejected a case filed by mainly ferry services providers to issue an injunction, stating that there were no legal reasons to stop introducing the new management system.

Judge Hayman insisted that the government, through its regulatory authorities, had every right to introduce the new capping system and other measures, as this was in the national interest, both from an economic and environmental point of view.

The Court also rejected the request to prevent the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) from enlarging the swimmers’ zone in the area, which would further restrict their profits due to the lack of space for their tourist-loaded boats.

After years of empty promises, particularly by Prime Minister Robert Abela and former Minister Clayton Bartolo, the MTA introduced a new management system at the Blue Lagoon at the start of this month.

Through this new system, all visitors who want to land at the Blue Lagoon, including Maltese residents, had to first apply and obtain a pass, issued free through an online system. Comino is a protected Natura 2000 site.

The new management system introduced a cap of not more than 4,000 visitors at one time at the much-sought-after bay, similar to a controlled system operated at the Hypogeum.

MTA statistics showed that at the peak of last summer, the Blue Lagoon was invaded by some 12,000 daily visitors, creating massive problems, including overcrowding, environmental damage and mountains of rubbish.

The new capping system was introduced by Tourism Minister Ian Borg, who promised a new start for the island, insisting that the new capping system was only one of various measures to be introduced.

The ministry said that from 2026, all kiosks and encroached public spaces on the island will have to be awarded after competitive tenders and that the number of businesses operating will be reduced.