€140 million bid submitted for Mater Dei extension, almost double the estimate

The only bid received for a project to extend Mater Dei’s emergency department and build new mental health wards to replace Mount Carmel Hospital is almost double the government’s estimated costs.

The tender was issued in December, and its closing date had to be extended multiple times at the request of contractors interested in bidding for the project. Yet when the call closed last week, only one company had submitted a bid, significantly limiting the government’s options.

CE-BB Projects Ltd, the sole bidder, quoted a price of €136 million for the ‘design and build’ project, where the contractor would be responsible for the entire project from start to finish.

However, the price is significantly higher than the government’s estimated value for the project, which was outlined in the tender document as costing taxpayers an estimated €80 million.

CE-BB Projects is a joint venture between CE Installations Ltd, owned by Labour’s Minority leader of Naxxar local council, and Bonnici Group.

Bonnici Group Managing Director Gilbert Bonnici, a former business partner of Prime Minister Robert Abela, sits on the board of CE-BB Projects alongside Labour councillor Mario Brincat.