News

A computer generated image of the Mater Dei extension

€140 million bid submitted for Mater Dei extension, almost double the estimate

Ivan Camilleri
April 12, 2025 11:42

The only bid received for a project to extend Mater Dei’s emergency department and build new mental health wards to replace Mount Carmel Hospital is almost double the government’s estimated costs.

The tender was issued in December, and its closing date had to be extended multiple times at the request of contractors interested in bidding for the project. Yet when the call closed last week, only one company had submitted a bid, significantly limiting the government’s options.

CE-BB Projects Ltd, the sole bidder, quoted a price of €136 million for the ‘design and build’ project, where the contractor would be responsible for the entire project from start to finish.

However, the price is significantly higher than the government’s estimated value for the project, which was outlined in the tender document as costing taxpayers an estimated €80 million.

The Health Ministry anticipated a cost of €80 million in the tender document.

CE-BB Projects is a joint venture between CE Installations Ltd, owned by Labour’s Minority leader of Naxxar local council, and Bonnici Group.

Bonnici Group Managing Director Gilbert Bonnici, a former business partner of Prime Minister Robert Abela, sits on the board of CE-BB Projects alongside Labour councillor Mario Brincat.

Sign up to our newsletter

Stay in the know

Get special updates directly in your inbox
Don't worry we do not spam
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph Tabone Adami
Joseph Tabone Adami
9 hours ago

Is there a very wrong estimate of the outlay required, or is it simply a question of someone bent on making money – loads of it, in fact – out of the situation?

Both stink to high heaven!!

3
Reply
E.Brown
E.Brown
3 hours ago
Reply to  Joseph Tabone Adami

When considering that Mercury Towers was around 180 million, then your question answers itself! These are just making loads of money on our backs (the tax payers!)

3
Reply
Mick
Mick
6 hours ago

I can smell that awful stench that eminates from the OPM when the shit is about to get exposed, You just know that this is going to be one of the many turds floating in the Castille pond.

Last edited 6 hours ago by Mick
3
Reply

Related Stories

Feature
Opinion: Power trip
Bully Bob is at it again, intimidating and threatening
Kevin Cassar
April 12, 2025 19:34
News
€140 million bid submitted for Mater Dei extension, almost double the estimate
The only bid received for a project to extend Mater
Ivan Camilleri
April 12, 2025 11:42
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo