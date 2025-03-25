CEO Steve Ellul appoints his mentor’s sister to Infrastructure Malta payroll

One of the first consultancy contracts signed by Steve Ellul following his appointment as CEO of Infrastructure Malta was awarded to Veronique Dalli, sister of his political mentor, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, The Shift has learned.

Ellul, who was appointed to lead the agency after failing to secure a seat as an MEP in the June 2024 elections, granted Veronique Dalli a consultancy contract worth €1,400 per month in taxpayers’ funds to serve as Infrastructure Malta’s legal adviser.

In addition to this retainer, she is entitled to an hourly rate of €70 and other fees if her workload exceeds 20 hours per month.

According to the terms of her contract, Dalli’s services are engaged on a “demand basis,” meaning the fees are paid regardless of the volume of work assigned.

Notably, Infrastructure Malta already retains several reputable legal firms for complex cases, yet no public call was issued before Ellul appointed the minister’s sister.

Ellul, previously a close political adviser to Miriam Dalli, had aimed to take over her European Parliament seat. Before his electoral bid, he was also handpicked to serve as the first CEO of Project Green, the government’s environmental agency, gaining prominence before he left to focus on his MEP campaign.

Despite significant financial backing and endorsements from Minister Miriam Dalli and Prime Minister Robert Abela, Ellul was outperformed by younger candidates Daniel Attard and Thomas Bajada in the election.

Following his electoral defeat, Ellul was appointed CEO of Infrastructure Malta, replacing Ivan Falzon, who had clashed with newly appointed Transport Minister Chris Bonett. Critics have raised concerns over Ellul’s lack of experience in the infrastructure sector.

Veronique Dalli’s expanding government roles

Veronique Dalli, a long-time lawyer and news panellist on Labour Party-owned ONE TV, has secured multiple government contracts over the years.

Apart from her consultancy with Infrastructure Malta, she has been engaged by the Justice Ministry under Minister Jonathan Attard, a former colleague from ONE TV.

Additionally, she has received substantial payments from direct government orders linked to the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Development and Social Fund (NSDF), and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Dalli also holds a position on the Electoral Commission representing the Labour Party.

Currently, Veronique Dalli is being considered for a judicial appointment at the European Court of Justice (ECJ). Former Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis was initially the government’s preferred candidate, but he failed to pass the ECJ’s selection interview.

As a result, Dalli, who placed second in the national selection process led by former Judge Antonio Mizzi, is now being considered for an interview with the ECJ panel.

Despite questions regarding her limited experience for such a high-ranking judicial post—offering a financial package exceeding €300,000 per year—Dalli remains a contender for the role.