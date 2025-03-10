Three Chairs, one family, on Byron’s list

The family of former Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi is at the top of the list of embattled Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri’s priorities on public appointments.

In what must be a first in Malta’s political history, all the members of the Rabat-based Mizzi family have been appointed to Chair different Boards falling under the responsibility of the home affairs ministry.

The information was published in parliament following questions by PN MP Darren Carabott.

Marlene Mizzi, 69, a Labour MEP until the last elections, is the Chairperson of Identity Malta (renamed Identita’), responsible for issuing e-ID cards, e-Passports, visas, residence documents, acts of civil status and public deeds.

This is not the only government job for the former MEP. She is also a member of the board of KM Malta Airlines, replacing the now-defunct Air Malta, and serves as Malta’s non-resident ambassador to Sweden and Norway.

A few months ago, Mizzi was the Chair of another government entity, Malita Plc. She was ousted from the post after disagreement with her then-Minister Roderick Galdes. Soon after, she was appointed Chair of Identita’.

Marlene Mizzi’s husband, Antonio, a retired judge in his 70s who already receives two government pensions, including a privileged one reserved exclusively for judiciary members, is also being kept busy. Byron Camilleri appointed him Chair of the prison’s parole board.

The former judge, found to have breached the judiciary’s code of ethics, also chairs the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sports (AIMS), the Embryo Protection Authority, and the Law Commission.

He receives four government cheques every month to top up his two pensions. He also enjoys several perks, including a full-time chauffeur-driven car.

Their only daughter, Alexandra, joined the gravy train as Minister Byron Camilleri appointed her Chair of the Citizenship by Merit board.

The young Mizzi, who manages her family’s business, Amca Ltd, full-time, is also a government representative on the SportMalta board and, until last year, on the Malta Communications Authority.