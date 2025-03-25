Prime minister’s remarks on human rights spark concern

The Prime Minister’s recent assertion that human rights apply only to those who ‘merit’ them was deeply troubling and embarrassing, human rights organisation aditus said in a statement.

“It is indeed extremely worrying and embarrassing that the incoming Chair of the Council of Europe actively opts for populism, exclusion, and sheer obliviousness,” the organisation added, noting that this signalled a worrying shift toward populism, exclusion, and disregard for fundamental principles of justice and equality.

Aditus said the Prime Minister dangerously oversimplified a complex issue. He suggested that people were unsafe in their countries of origin because legal standards for what constitutes ‘safety’ were too high.

His implied solution—to ignore state-sponsored persecution, wars, discrimination, and social exclusion—was both alarming and unacceptable.

Aditus director Neil Falzon said: “The Prime Minister needs to revise his law notes. He will be reminded that all persons are born equal in dignity and in rights. That we are not required to do anything to ‘merit’ our human rights.”

Fundamental human rights are not conditional

The NGO emphasised that human rights are universal, inalienable, and not dependent on merit.

“All persons are born equal in dignity and rights. It is not up to states to decide who is or is not entitled to fundamental human rights,” Falzon added.

States have a duty to respect, protect, and fulfil the rights of all individuals under their jurisdiction—men, women, children, older persons, LGBTIQ+ individuals, persons with disabilities, those accused or convicted of crimes, and individuals facing physical or mental health challenges.

Human rights protections apply to everyone, without exception. “We are concerned that the Prime Minister seems more interested in pleasing his fascist colleagues leading other European States, rather than confirming Malta’s unwavering commitment to fundamental human rights for everyone.”

Malta’s human rights shortcomings

The Prime Minister should also review recent rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, which have repeatedly exposed Malta’s failure to provide even the most basic protections.

Malta’s judicial system has, in many cases, fallen short in upholding human rights, particularly in its treatment of vulnerable individuals, including children. In some instances, the court has ruled that Malta’s practices amount to inhuman and degrading treatment.

Furthermore, the suggestion that people seeking refuge do not deserve protection overlooks the reality that many individuals flee their home countries not because of flawed legal definitions of ‘safety’ but because they are victims of oppressive or collapsed governments—circumstances beyond their control.

A missed opportunity for leadership

Malta’s upcoming leadership of the Council of Europe should have been an opportunity to inspire hope during these difficult times, aditus said.

There was great anticipation that Malta would champion LGBTIQ+ rights across Europe, support civil society in the face of weakening democracies, and advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable.

“We had hoped Malta’s upcoming leadership of the Council of Europe would be a legacy of hope in these very dark times. We were looking forward to Malta promoting LGBTIQ+ rights across the European continent. We encouraged Malta to address crumbling democracies by supporting stronger voices for civil society. We urged Malta to put on its agenda the rights of the most vulnerable,” the NGO added.

The European Convention on Human Rights has served as a vital safeguard for all, particularly for society’s most marginalised members.

The organisation stressed that rather than undermining this essential legal framework to accommodate a dangerous populist agenda, Malta should use its leadership position to reinforce respect for human rights across Europe.