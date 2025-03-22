Corrupt footballer’s illegal restaurant disappears from PA’s data as owner seeks relocation

An illegally built restaurant on public ODZ land near Gozo’s heliport in Xewkija has vanished from the Planning Authority’s online map server—just as its owner seeks approval to relocate the establishment.

The eatery, known as Ta’ Pulla kiosk, after its owner’s nickname ‘il-Pulla‘, is operated by Manuel Xerri, a former soldier turned businessman.

Xerri was recently banned from football for life due to corruption charges, including offering a rival player a government job in exchange for match-fixing.

Despite lacking the necessary permits, the restaurant remained operational for years without any enforcement action from the Planning Authority.

Now, Xerri has applied to set up a new kiosk on ODZ land just across the street, opting for a fresh application (PA02216/24) rather than a formal relocation of his illegal establishment.

While the new application appears on the Planning Authority’s online map, the existing illegal structure is unmarked, creating the illusion that no unauthorised development exists in the area.

Additionally, photos submitted with the application are taken at angles that avoid showing the illegal structure.

No objection from government entities

As the application process unfolds, all consulted government entities have declared no objections to turning public ODZ land into a commercial space.

These include the Environmental Health Directorate—the remit of Gozitan Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela—and the Planning Authority, which falls under Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri. The permit has yet to be issued.

NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa has strongly objected, arguing that ODZ land should remain untouched.

“The proposed placement of a kiosk selling beverages and snacks in ODZ represents unnecessary commercialisation that threatens the character and purpose of the area,” the organisation said.

It also warned that allowing this development could set a precedent for further commercial encroachments in protected rural spaces.

A history of controversy

Xerri, 31, gained notoriety last year when he was arraigned on corruption charges for attempting to manipulate a match between his team, Qala Saints, and rivals Nadur Youngsters.

Court proceedings revealed that he allegedly offered the Nadur goalkeeper a government job for life—with no requirement to show up for work. The case highlighted Xerri’s close ties to government officials.

Qala Saints’ president, Noel Mizzi, also serves as the driver for Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Just weeks ago, the Malta Football Association found Xerri guilty of football corruption and imposed a lifetime ban. Meanwhile, criminal court proceedings against him are ongoing.

Beyond football, Xerri owns several restaurants in Xewkija, including the former Rendez Vous (now il-Pjazza), Rotunda Café, and another eatery located on a property owned by the Xewkija parish.