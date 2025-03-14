Lands Minister shifts responsibility for illegal Ta’ Xbiex Capitanerie

Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi refused to tell parliament what the government plans to do about the capitanerie at the Ta’ Xbiex Gardens marina, which was declared illegal by the Court of Appeal.

Questions raised by PN MP Albert Buttigieg about whether the government planned to return the illegally occupied area to the public went unanswered as Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi insisted that his colleague, Transport Minister Chris Bonett, should answer.

The waterfront area is public land managed by the Lands Authority and was given to Transport Malta to use as part of the privatised Gardens Marina.

Insisting on a reply from the lands minister, Buttigieg pressed Zrinzo Azzopardi to state his ministry’s intention and whether he had issued an order for Transport Malta to return the land to the public.

Frustrated with the pressure, Zrinzo Azzopardi said, “there are procedures which should be followed.” He provided no further details.

The Shift is informed that ongoing construction works have stopped following the Chief Justice’s decision a few weeks ago declaring the permit illegal and annulled.

The marina management planned to use the capitanerie as a waterfront restaurant.

While work on the capitanerie building has stopped, there has been no move to take it down.

Transport Malta, officially responsible for the project, and the private owners of the marina concession have refused to reply to questions on the project’s future.

Despite being the designated project owner, Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia has insisted that he had nothing to do with the illegal permit. He, too, did not answer questions on the way forward.

On their part, the businessmen behind the Gardens Marina, CEO Matthew Fiorini Lowell and project owners Paul and Mark Gauci, have also fallen silent.

Prime Minister Robert Abela berths his yacht at the same marina.

The Planning Authority has not yet issued an enforcement order to remove the illegal structure.