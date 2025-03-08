Minister refuses to explain €10.6 million Bugibba works

Transport Minister Chris Bonett and Infrastructure Malta, led by failed MEP candidate Steve Ellul, are refusing to explain the exorbitant costs associated with ongoing works for the regeneration of Bugibba’s main square.

Works announced a few weeks ago raised eyebrows among contractors because of their inexplicably high costs and the abnormal adjudication of a tender awarded to RM Construction Ltd for €10.6 million.

Apart from the fact that RM Construction’s tender was the highest bid, almost double the lowest offer, it was €3 million more than the estimated value of the same tender.

RM Construction is made up of three contractors: Bonnici Brothers Ltd, Schembri Infrastructure Ltd and Asfaltar Ltd.

The managing director of Bonnici Brothers, Gilbert Bonnici, was a business partner of Prime Minister Robert Abela when the latter served as a lawyer and legal counsel to the Planning Authority.

Bonnici Group has won several multi-million tenders and direct orders since Abela was elected PL leader.

Inexplicable costs

When the project was first announced in 2021, it was stated that the regeneration of Bugibba’s main square would cost €1.7 million. This has now suddenly risen to €10.6 million.

The Shift asked for an explanation and a breakdown of the costs involved but Transport Minister Chris Bonett refused to explain.

Infrastructure Malta, the government entity entrusted with the project, has also failed to explain how it assigned the tender a price tag that is €3 million more than its estimates, why it did not choose the lowest bid as usually happens in such projects, and why it did not reissue the tender once its threshold value was exceeded.

Surprisingly, none of the losing bidders has filed an objection or appealed the decision.

Opposition MPs Adrian Delia and Mark Anthony Sammut also made similar requests for clarification to Minister Bonett through parliamentary questions. The minister did not give any cost breakdowns.

According to Bonett, the project will also include works on other roads leading to the square, which is why the original estimated costs increased fivefold.

The project is expected to be ready in 14 months, and the square will remain a construction site during the peak of this year’s summer season.