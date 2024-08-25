News

The top floor of Portelli's Sannat development is all illegal

Joseph Portelli moves to sanction more penthouses struck down by court

The Shift Team
August 25, 2024 07:34

After the Planning Authority sanctioned two penthouses built by Joseph Portelli in Sannat, despite the court ruling that they were illegal, the developer is proceeding to acquire permits for more illegal penthouses in the building.

The Shift revealed earlier this month that following the court’s declaration that the penthouses and pools built by Portelli in Sannat were illegal and must be removed, the developer put forward Indian national Tarlochan Singh to apply for sanctioning.

The Planning Authority considered the application despite the court ruling and approved it.

Following Portelli’s success in getting two penthouses approved, two fresh applications have been filed to sanction four more penthouses, this time fronted by two Albanians – Klevis Hoxhaj and Elidon Koci, who filed separate applications

The new applications are PA0526/24 for a complex known as Hal Seguna, and PA05625/24 for the Highfields complex, both in Sannat.

The applicants happen to be using the services of Portelli’s architect, Saviour Micallef. Like the Indian national who fronted the previous application to sanction two of the illegal penthouses, the Albanians applying for four more penthouses to be sanctioned declared that they were not the owners of the properties.

The Planning Authority’s Executive Chairman, Oliver Magro has not explained how the Authority could even consider the applications let alone approve buildings declared illegal by the Court of Appeal.

Last March, following a three-year battle that NGOs fought and won in court, the Chief Justice ordered that the permit (PA2035/21) be revoked and illegalities removed.

The court also annulled the permit for two communal pools built on ODZ, also declared illegal.

A road in Sannat was turned into rows of flats by Portelli, which the court ruled had illegalities and must be demolished.

NGOs, the PN, and the ADPD have already condemned the Planning Authority’s decision to sanction the penthouses in the application fronted by Singh. They called for the Authority to revoke the permission granted and demanded Portelli demolish the illegal structures in accordance with the court’s ruling.

According to law, the Planning Authority can order direct action against those who build without a permit. In this case, the Planning Authority did not even issue an enforcement order.

In May 2023, following harsh criticism that the Labour Party had become embedded with big contractors, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that he would change the law to stop the possibility of continuous development at the appeals stage. That has not happened.

The deadline for objections to sanction the Sannat development is 12 September.

                           

Greed
Greed
3 hours ago

If the foreign nationals don’t own it surely they can’t apply to sanction them,that would be like me applying to sanction a neighbours illegally built floors added on by him for him?

