‘Government cover-up’: Calls for Cabinet Secretary’s resignation after court ruling

Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol was convicted of drink-driving in December 2023 but remains in his position, sparking accusations of a government cover-up by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Spagnol was stopped by police at a roadblock in the early hours of 22 December 2023. A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

Earlier this year, in May, Magistrate Jean Paul Grech found Spagnol guilty of three charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol. The court fined him €1,800 and suspended his driving licence for six months.

The details of the judgment were only made public in August, leading to allegations of a government cover-up to avoid the information reaching the public during the Labour Party’s electoral campaign. The MEP and local council elections were held on 8 June.

NGO Repubblika’s Robert Aquilina criticised the prime minister for not demanding Spagnol’s resignation and accused him of burying details of the judgment to safeguard the Party’s electoral campaign at the time.

Aquilina said, “Robert Abela knew about this immediately. Instead of demanding Ryan Spagnol’s resignation, he kept it hidden for three months.”

Lawyer and former Nationalist Party MP Jason Azzopardi condemned an “unholy pact” between Spagnol, Prime Minister Abela, and Norma Saliba, former TVM Head of News.

Azzopardi compared this case to a 2016 incident where a PN candidate suspended himself before being arraigned for drink-driving. In contrast, Spagnol remained in office despite being convicted.

Shadow Justice Minister Karol Aquilina also criticised Spagnol’s continued tenure. “It is scandalous how Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol has remained in his position despite being found guilty by the Court of Magistrates. His behaviour is illegal, irresponsible, and dangerous.”

He demanded Spagnol’s immediate resignation or removal by the prime minister, stressing the need for “serious, mature, and responsible public officials.”

Amid controversy, Norma Saliba, former Head of News at TVM, announced her candidacy for the position of Labour Party president. “After much thought, I have decided to accept Prime Minister Robert Abela’s invitation to run for the position of Labour Party president. A new impetus and fresh ideas are needed for the party’s continuous renewal.”

Saliba had a position created for her after she was forced to resign as TVM’s Head of News. The Shift revealed that through arrangements she made with Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, she was given a financial package of over €73,000 a year to run the Centre for the Maltese Language, the creation of which was a controversy in itself.

Her eagerness to be appointed Labour Party president reflects her lack of dedication to the post she was given after an agency was created for her that has so far shown no results. She continues to receive her salary, though.