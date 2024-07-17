Indian files rogue development application to sanction Portelli’s illegal penthouses

The Planning Authority is evaluating the possibility of sanctioning two of a row of illegally built penthouses in Sannat, Gozo, built by developer Joseph Portelli and his associates Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu, and Daniel Refalo.

The Shift can reveal that barely two months after Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti struck down a permit issued to Portelli illegally, an Indian citizen suddenly applied to have two of the illegal penthouses sanctioned.

Through the services of one of Joseph Portelli’s architects, Saviour Micallef, Indian national Tarlochan Singh filed an application (PA03869/24) “to sanction two penthouses” at the block of apartments built by Portelli in Sannat. Singh declared that he did not own the penthouses.

The development had faced objections from NGOs and residents. The issue of a permit to Singh to sanction the penthouses would be illegal following the Court’s ruling.

Last March, following some three years of appeals, Malta’s highest court revoked the permit (PA2035/21) with which Portelli’s clan built a four-storey block of apartments in Sannat, complete with a communal pool.

Since the developers had taken advantage of the appeals timeline, permitted by the law and the government, and finished their development before the final decision was given, the Court declared that the top floor of the already built block, consisting of the penthouses, as well as the communal swimming pool, were illegal.

The Court decision cannot be appealed and is final.

Since the penthouses are illegal, they cannot be used, sold, or rented out and should be removed by the developers. The same applies to the communal pool.

The Shift is informed that despite the Court’s final decision, the Planning Authority has not yet issued an enforcement order against Portelli’s illegal development.

This may eventually lead to further court problems for the developers, who will have to face demands for compensation from those who invested in buying properties in the development.