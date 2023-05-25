€3 million tennis complex unfinished for this month’s small nations’ games

A national tennis complex, which has cost taxpayers €2.9 million and was meant to be used for the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE), is nowhere near being finished days before the games start.

The tennis complex, situated in Pembroke next to the Melita Football Club pitch and St Clare’s College Secondary, was first announced in April 2019 as part of a €37.3 million investment by government agency SportMalta, falling under Education and Sports Minister Clifton Grima’s portfolio.

Running from 28 May to 3 June, the 2023 small nations’ games are being hosted by Malta this year, involving 10 sports disciplines with nine nations and around a thousand athletes expected to take part.

The tennis complex was to be built in two phases, the first involving the excavation and construction of six tennis courts and a car park, with the second phase seeing the construction of offices, a lounge, storerooms and facilities. A site visit by The Shift confirms that the first phase has not yet been completed.

In April 2021, it was announced that work on the tennis complex had begun with the hope of being used in this month’s games. At the time, SportMalta Chairman Luciano Busuttil said the facility would cost €1.3 million. By 2022, the cost had ballooned to €2.9 million.

By November 2022, it was clear the complex would not be finished in time for the 2023 GSSE, with a press release from Sports and Education Minister Clifton Grima opting instead to say that it was “moving along at a nice pace” with no mention of the games.

The €3 million tennis complex is not the only sports facility promised for the GSSE to remain unfinished.

Earlier in May, The Shift reported how an aquatic sports centre in Gozo costing €16 million, which is €7 million over budget, also completely missed its 2021 deadline and will similarly not be used for the small nations’ games as planned.

When Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri visited that project in Victoria on 13 May, he said that works were “progressing as planned and the first phase of the project, which includes the roofing of the facilities, is about to be completed,” glossing over the severe delays, setbacks and a ballooning budget.

With the small nations’ games right around the corner, it remains to be seen what ad-hoc solutions the Maltese government will resort to in an attempt to accommodate and host the games given that at least two of the planned complexes are nowhere near finished, landing far afield of their stated goals.