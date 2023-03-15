Poor response to Sliema Chalet project as Stivala emerges as the only bidder

The Carmelo Stivala Group, based in Gzira and headed by Malta Developers Association president Michael Stivala, was the only bidder for a government concession to rehabilitate the old Chalet at Sliema’s Ghar id-Dud, The Shift can report.

The €8.4 million offer lodged for the concession by the Carmelo Stivala Group, which employs disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as its consultant, does not include the ground rent payment.

A spokesman for the group told The Shift that the evaluation will be carried on the concession offer as the ground rent element is fixed. The group’s offer, the spokesperson said, was slightly higher than the minimum concession fee requested.

According to the offer’s document released by the government last year, the minimum payment expected for the concession was €14.4 million, which includes just over €8 million in concession fees and another €6 million in ground rent payable annually to the Lands Authority over the term of the 65-year of the concession.

According to the conditions in the government’s Request for Proposals, the concessionaire will be obliged to invest a minimum of €3.2 million in initial capital to convert the site into a catering and entertainment establishment.

The brief also stipulated that the potential concessionaire would have to reinvest another €3.2 million after the concession’s first 28 years.

Since the RfP had attracted such a poor showing, it is not yet known whether the government will scrap the whole project or continue negotiating with the sole bidder.

The process is being captained directly by the Office of the Prime Minister, which has assumed the political remit for, Malta Strategic Partnership Projects Ltd, which deals with privatisations. The agency was renamed from Projects Malta, which was involved in the fraudulent Vitals-Stewards hospitals debacle.

The Chalet was built in 1926 and was once an iconic dance hall. It closed in 1963 and was left to fall into ruins. Various attempts by different administrations to re-develop the site failed over the ensuing decades.

The current administration is also trying to attract private investors to redevelop lower Valletta’s Evans Building into a hotel.

That bid is still open and is expected to attract more bidders than the offer for the Chalet.