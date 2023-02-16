‘Super CEO’ confirmed but minister refuses to reveal his two salaries

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has confirmed The Shift’s recent report that Pierre Fenech has been occupying a double role within his ministry for years, simultaneously serving as CEO for both the Institute for Tourism Studies and the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

Bartolo, who was asked in Parliament by Tourism Shadow Minister Mario de Marco to explain how a single person can occupy the posts of two CEOs concurrently, confirmed that Fenech was being paid two separate salaries but turned down a request to table a copy of his two contracts in the House.

According to Bartolo, Fenech, who he described as having great managerial qualities, has been occupying the post of the ITS CEO on a full-time basis since 2015 and started serving as a part-time CEO of the MCC in the same year.

Fenech is the first ever political appointee to be given double executive roles, in the process pocketing two separate remuneration packages.

Known for his political links to the Labour administration, particularly to Minsters Clayton Bartolo and Ian Borg, Fenech has become the tourism ministry’s most trusted CEO after starting his career in tourism from humbler beginnings as a low-key hotel employee.

Before joining the government’s upper echelons with a double CEO appointment, he was serving as the general manager of the mostly illegal Montekristo Estates entertainment venue owned by construction magnate Charles Polidano, known as ic-Caqnu.

Originally appointed by disgraced former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi, Fenech was entrusted to build a new ITS campus at Smart City years ago, but the project was only recently resuscitated after a delay of some five years.

Although he was positioned at a new government company and tasked with leading the multi-million-euro project, ITS New Campus Ltd, no progress has so far been made on the project even though the Planning Authority approved the plans.

It is not yet known whether Fenech – who shares a boardroom table at the company with former Labour minister Charles Mangion, among others – receives yet another remuneration from that company.

Fenech’s wife, Romina, a close friend of Michelle Muscat – the spouse of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat – has also seen perhaps more than her fair share of partisan appointments, including a directorship at the specialised government oil trading company, Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Company Ltd.

Wearing his ITS CEO hat in 2021, Fenech had issued a direct order for architectural services to be rendered by Gilbert Bartolo – the brother of the minister to who he is responsible, Clayton Bartolo.

He later said he had not known that Gilbert Bartolo was Clayton Bartolo’s brother at the time when he approved the direct order.

The Shift has filed an FOI request to obtain Fenech’s double contract and is awaiting a decision by the Data Protection Commissioner after the contracts’ release was refused.