One man with two CEO roles and two salaries at tourism ministry

Two distinct government entities – the Institute of Tourism Studies and the Mediterranean Conference Centre – both of which fall under the tourism ministry, are somehow being led by the same CEO on two separate contracts of engagement.
Although confirming the information, Pierre Fenech would not reply to questions on how much he is being paid for the two separate top-tier government jobs or how he manages to fulfil two demanding full-time CEO jobs at the same time, requiring a minimum of 80 hours a week.
Tourism Ministry Clayton Bartolo is also refusing to explain the appointment of the same individual as CEO at two separate government entities.
Freedom of Information requests for copies of his contracts sent to both government entities have been turned down. They confirmed the CEO position for both entities but refused to disclose the conditions in each contract.
The Shift has now filed separate requests with the Information and Data Protection Commissioner to investigate the FOI refusals.
Before moving to government employment in 2014, Fenech worked at Montekristo Estates – the establishment developed illegally by developer Charles Polidano (iċ-Ċaqnu).
Sources at both ITS and the MCC have told The Shift that Fenech has been in the two positions for several years – since disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi was at the tourism ministry’s helm.
Fenech’s wife, Romina, is a close friend of Michelle Muscat, the wife of disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
In 2020, when state entity Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Co Ltd was under the political remit of former Naxxar Minister Michael Farrugia, Mrs Fenech was also appointed to its board of directors. The Fenechs vote in Farrugia’s constituency.
In December 2021, The Shift revealed that Fenech had given a direct order to the tourism minister’s brother, architect Gilbert Bartolo. Fenech had told The Shift afterwards that he was unaware the architect was the minister’s brother.
Just a few weeks ago, Fenech also turned down a request to publish the contract of Frank Fabri – the former permanent secretary at the Education Ministry who was asked to resign over the Justyne Caruana scandal.
After the general elections, Fabri was placed in a new senior role as general manager of a new ITS training school. Fenech refused to explain how ITS now has both a CEO and a general manager at the same time.
Fenech is also a board member of another government company, ITS New Campus Ltd, entrusted with the ITS Smart City multi-million-euro project. The project has been on the drawing board for years but has not registered any progress.
They are running Malta like a soap opera, the ‘High Society tal-Partit Laburista’. Everything goes accordingly to ‘Vitamin C’, where the ‘C’ stands for ‘Connection(s)’.
Looks to me that one of the two CEO jobs is meant to be either ‘symbolical’ or if the person actually does show up for work, would be a ‘part time job’. Nobody, if not risking severe health problems from exhaustion and burnout can do a 80 hours week work.
It is no wonder why there is a persistently and hard refusal on FOI requests because they know that what they are doing is not right and it just confirms what many without wearing the PL blinkers already know.
As long as the PL is in government, nothing of the sort will change, they now feel even more encouraged to do as they please. All due to the landslide victory in the 2022 GE.
This is another sad news, with more corrupt practices on the line. I believe that the police should act forcefully to breakdown this huge ring of crimes which seems to remain unnoticed in the face of our nation and honest citizens. Public funds are there to make good use of, not to abuse from, for the benefit of these few criminals, because criminals they are. Civil Servants who are responsible for such tollerance must be investigated just the same as they are supposed to be the true guarantors of good practices and not fiefdoms of illicit underground movements. COMMISSIONER OF POLICE PLEASE TAKE NOTE. Show us that you are on the side of honesty and the Maltese who deserve much and much better.
Unfortunately the Commissioner is part of the problem. This is dystopian Mafialand none of these thefts are unique and should be considered the norm. Whilst there is no political opposition these cases will continue for some considerable time unless they run out of money to pay the gahans.
Paying thousands and still getting monkeys.
I wonder how mich muscat is not ashamed to show her face. Korrotti ma korrotti u hallelin ta flus il-poplu. Shame
Don’t forget she is one of the crooks from the last administration.
Ara naghtuhx l Cola ukoll.
If u look at the photo above you can see the one thing they all have in common (apart from corruption) and that is the high forehead, remember the teflon or Tefal advert, anyway this is caused by the greedy feeding frenzy at the trough and causes their hairlines to recede and they also have more face to wash in the morning?