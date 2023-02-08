One man with two CEO roles and two salaries at tourism ministry

Two distinct government entities – the Institute of Tourism Studies and the Mediterranean Conference Centre – both of which fall under the tourism ministry, are somehow being led by the same CEO on two separate contracts of engagement.

Although confirming the information, Pierre Fenech would not reply to questions on how much he is being paid for the two separate top-tier government jobs or how he manages to fulfil two demanding full-time CEO jobs at the same time, requiring a minimum of 80 hours a week.

Tourism Ministry Clayton Bartolo is also refusing to explain the appointment of the same individual as CEO at two separate government entities.

Freedom of Information requests for copies of his contracts sent to both government entities have been turned down. They confirmed the CEO position for both entities but refused to disclose the conditions in each contract.

The Shift has now filed separate requests with the Information and Data Protection Commissioner to investigate the FOI refusals.

Before moving to government employment in 2014, Fenech worked at Montekristo Estates – the establishment developed illegally by developer Charles Polidano (iċ-Ċaqnu).

Sources at both ITS and the MCC have told The Shift that Fenech has been in the two positions for several years – since disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi was at the tourism ministry’s helm.

Fenech’s wife, Romina, is a close friend of Michelle Muscat, the wife of disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

In 2020, when state entity Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Co Ltd was under the political remit of former Naxxar Minister Michael Farrugia, Mrs Fenech was also appointed to its board of directors. The Fenechs vote in Farrugia’s constituency.

In December 2021, The Shift revealed that Fenech had given a direct order to the tourism minister’s brother, architect Gilbert Bartolo. Fenech had told The Shift afterwards that he was unaware the architect was the minister’s brother.

Just a few weeks ago, Fenech also turned down a request to publish the contract of Frank Fabri – the former permanent secretary at the Education Ministry who was asked to resign over the Justyne Caruana scandal.

After the general elections, Fabri was placed in a new senior role as general manager of a new ITS training school. Fenech refused to explain how ITS now has both a CEO and a general manager at the same time.

Fenech is also a board member of another government company, ITS New Campus Ltd, entrusted with the ITS Smart City multi-million-euro project. The project has been on the drawing board for years but has not registered any progress.