The Doors of Perception

I had this dream. Or maybe it was real. I was walking in a forgotten valley in Gozo thirsty and tired when I came across a large prickly pear plant. I took a large bite off one of its leaves and was immediately transported on a psychedelic trip to a parallel crazy universe. I had to write it all down in case I forgot it all when I came to my senses.

In my dream, the Prime Minister was happily chatting away with members of the judiciary lamenting the use of their punitive powers. This brazen commingling of two supposedly separated powers was made all the more surreal with the Prime Minister speaking publicly of his chinwag without any hint of contrition. Rather, he seemed all the more convinced that it was his job, nay his duty, to prescribe the proper behaviour of the judicial branch.

I hazily recollect picking up a paper and reading that Malta’s position on the Corruption Perception Index kept plummeting. The land of “let the institutions work” (with the added caveat of Prime Ministerial interference when necessary) had rated 51 out of 100 points – hovering dangerously close to the failure mark.

In this surreal world, the government that claims to be making headway on rule of law recommendations had just passed an “Anti-Deadlock” Bill that basically gives it near-dictatorial powers in the appointment of institutional elements intended for scrutiny, checks and balances.

The mescaline in the cactus really began to hit when I started reading of a minister spending millions on tractors for a carnival parade ignoring the plight of a farming community that is constantly under siege. Dreamily I had visions of continuous ODZ encroachment and precious farming land turning arid before being reconverted into concrete wasteland.

Other ministers invested in educational campaigns promoting hunting. Yes, the surreal world had a Magical Mystery Tour of sorts where, presumably the scientists and physicists of the hunting community visited the young of the nation with a sort of careers fair with a difference. The hunter-scientists were also heavily involved in a pioneering project involving bird trapping. Always backed by the enthusiastic government they enjoyed the conditions of a derogation dreamt up by a Minister (probably also on some cactus fuelled trip) and trapped songbirds rigorously for the greater benefit of humankind.

In this parallel Lilliput, the ministers of a progressive, open and transparent government committed to reforming the Freedom of Information Act that is so crucial to the fourth pillar for its checks and balances. They commissioned a report that would prepare the groundwork for such a reform. When the press of this crazy land thought of asking for a copy of this report they were met with a resounding no. There seems to be no sense of irony in the drug-induced dystopia of a land.

The drug was beginning to shake off and as I heard distant echoes of a football crowd cheering its King, the earth shook with tiny tremors that only rendered the visions more surreal.

I slowly started to come back to my senses. I woke up thirsty and shaken. As I trudged to the fridge for a glass of water, one word kept echoing in my head. Constantly, incessantly, repeatedly: “Impunity”.