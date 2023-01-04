Auld Lang Syne

There seemed to be an air of impatience as the year 2022 drew to a close. It couldn’t end soon enough. It had been a complicated year of “back to work” but not really, as the last vestiges of the COVID pandemic lingered on (and threatened a comeback in the land where it all began).

It had been a year lived in the shadow of Vladimir Putin and his threat to normality. It was the year we had our eyes opened to our energy dependence. It was a year worthy of the “interesting times” moniker to be found in the ancient Chinese Curse.

The year did not so much as go out with a bang as with a damp fizzle. Much like the fireworks in Valletta on New Year’s Eve, the occasion for celebrating the good times never really turned up. Global attention had oscillated between the pandemic and war-driven economic downturns and the bookend of a contradictory spectacle that was the World Cup in Qatar.

We basically trudged along as we had been doing since the outbreak of Covid – adapting to the post-pandemic realities that were twisting our conception of the global village.

The obituary pages make for an Olympus of greats that departed to Valhalla. An era-marking Queen, an (ex-) Pope and Football’s Greatest of All Time were among the giants who we can no longer count among us.

The feeling is that of the end of an era. War rages on the European border, our lifestyles are impacted by economic and environmental imperatives, and we are constantly aware of the effect on our day-to-day affairs.

Closer to home, we enter the final year of a decade of Labour in power. It has been a decade marked by rule of law backsliding and the entrenchment of corruption in the mechanisms of the state. Disgraced former prime minister Muscat’s “new middle-class” revolution has been exposed as the political equivalent of a pyramid scheme of the worst kind. Robert Abela has proven to be a master of cosmetic changes but the underlying momentum of a government that lets criminals operate with impunity remains the only constant.

The Sisyphean task to which chroniclers of our times are beholden can be exhausting, to say the least. Journalists and columnists alike are condemned to repeatedly challenge the closed doors and intrigues that keep the system going.

Ours is a task to serve the truth, to constantly point out the nudity of the emperor and the dangers of following him blindly. The year that closed was particularly frustrating in that aspect as the efforts of the few seem to inevitably fall on deaf ears.

The dangers of corruption, of failed institutions, of weakened laws – all those dangers – do not seem to shake the majority into action. The truth is that notwithstanding the many eye-openers, we are still victims of the panem et circenses show that is so deftly played by the spinners of propaganda. So, whenever we have the chance to look away from the challenges ahead we gladly lift the cup and do our best to blot out the bad for the sake of old times. For Auld Lang Syne. The rest, as they say, is history.