Grand turnout for this weekend’s ‘Art for the shift’ exhibition opening night

It was a great turnout on Friday evening for the opening night of this weekend’s ‘Art for the shift’ exhibition being held to commemorate the fifth anniversary of The Shift News.

In support of that milestone, 17 of Malta’s top artists have donated works of art to support our investigative journalism efforts through an exhibition being held at Studio 104 Fine Art Space in Valletta this weekend.

This year’s exhibition included 19 works of art by the likes of Pawl Carbonaro, Catherine Cavallo, Luciano Micallef, Roberta Zammit Cutajar, James Vella Clark, Joseph Farrugia, Richard Saliba, Marisa Attard, Madeleine Gera, Anna Galea, Anna Grima, Isabel Warrington, Ray Piscopo, Luke Azzopardi, Bob Cardona, Victor Manduca and Michelle Gianlanze.

Their 19 artworks are being exhibited at Studio 104 in Valletta on Saturday and Sunday (3 and 4 December) between 12 noon and 6pm, where they are being exclusively sold. Proceeds from the sale will go to supporting our investigative journalism projects as well as our advocacy for press freedom.

The price of each painting has been set by the artists themselves. The exhibition’s individual works and those still available for sale can be seen here.

The exhibition closes on Sunday 4 December, with last the viewings being held between 12pm and 6pm. Studio 104 Fine Art Space is located at 104, St Lucy Street.