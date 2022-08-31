FTS corruption: police file appeal against Edward Caruana’s acquittal

An urgent appeal has been filed by the police against a ‘strange’ judgement delivered by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Monday, through which she acquitted former minister Evarist Bartolo’s chief canvasser Edward Caruana of serious charges of embezzlement of public funds and bribery linked to public school projects.

A spokesman for the police, which investigated and prosecuted Caruana, has informed The Shift that the police have already filed an appeal against the judgement.

Both the police and the attorney general normally take much longer to decide whether to appeal a lost prosecution. However, in this case, the police acted immediately and took action just a day after the judgement was handed down.

The case will now be heard by the Court of Criminal Appeal by a judge still to be assigned by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti.

Sources close to the police told The Shift that the prosecution in the case is “flabbergasted at the way the magistrate interpreted the law and let Caruana off the hook”.

This is very much in line with comments given to The Shift by various criminal lawyers, who called the magistrate’s reasoning “very strange” and “legally wrong” when she declared that Caruana was not a public official.

It was on this premise that Caruana was acquitted, with the magistrate stating that the prosecution had failed to prove that Caruana – a senior employee of a government agency responsible for the administration of public funds spent on public schools – was not deemed to be a public official.

Stressing her point, the magistrate said that before his employment with the government’s Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools, Caruana was employed with “a private company”, referring to Resources Support & Services Limited.

However, the same company employing Caruana before his time at the FTS is a fully-owned government company established to absorb employees from other state entities such as the Malta Shipyards and Air Malta. The company is completely financed by public funds.

The Shift is informed that Edward Caruana has always worked with the government, although with different entities and that he had never been employed by a private company up until his retirement.

It was former FTS CEO Philip Rizzo who brought the case to the police after months of pleading with then education minister Evarist Bartolo and disgraced prime minister Joseph Muscat to take action against Caruana over claims of corruption.

Caruana was employed at the FTS directly by Evarist Bartolo and was given a €50,000 a year job as manager responsible for public school maintenance and building projects.

During the court case it transpired that against all procedures, Caruana used to deliver payments to school contractors by hand and persisted to do so even when he was formally asked to discontinue the practice.

Former FTS chief financial officer Christopher Pullicino, who is now deceased, had also testified that he had been compelled to report Edward Caruana to his superiors after Caruana threatened him when he asked him to no longer distribute cheques.

In 2016, Pullicino even had to send an email to FTS Chairman Saviour Formosa to report an incident with Caruana over the cheques.

“I just had a telephone call on my mobile at 16.32hrs from Mr Edward Caruana who has referred to me as ‘l-iktar L*** li hemm hemm gew’. …. I humbly ask you to provide protection since this is tantamount to bullying which I consider unacceptable.”

Pullicino told the court that Caruana “did not take ‘No’ for an answer” and used to say that he was as powerful as the minister.

Caruana’s brother, Joseph, was at the time the permanent secretary at the Education Ministry. He is now the Commissioner for Inland Revenue.

At the time of the corruption claims, Caruana was erstwhile busy turning his Rabat house into a massive apartment block. Caruana had not taken a loan to finance the project.