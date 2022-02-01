Tourism Minister’s secretary and girlfriend shifted to Gozo Ministry payroll to hide ‘ethics breach’

The girlfriend of Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, who served as his personal secretary in his private secretariat, was on paper shifted to another ministry where her colleagues say she is not seen, in a move that is widely suspected to be an attempt to avoid the same scandal that hit former Education Minister Justyne Caruana.

The relationship between Bartolo, 34, and his private secretary Amanda Muscat has been an open secret for months, both within his ministry and among his Cabinet colleagues including the prime minister, after an embarrassing episode at his office.

According to the government’s internal server, Muscat kept the same email address she had at the Tourism Ministry, and she was not assigned a telephone line at the Gozo Ministry. Instead, she could only be contacted on the same number as the one assigned to the office of the Gozo Minister’s chief of staff.

Sources at the Tourism Ministry confirmed the move and told The Shift that Muscat did not really work at the Gozo Ministry and that this was only a cosmetic administrative exercise so the minister could avoid accusations of a breach of ethics in the run up to the elections – to prevent the consequences faced by former education minister Justyne Caruana who gave a €15,000 contract to Daniel Bogdanovic.

The Shift asked the tourism ministry about Clayton Bartolo’s move. A terse reply followed: “Ms Amanda Muscat is not employed at the Tourism Ministry or at the Gozo Ministry, nor at any other government entity, ministry or department.”

Yet despite her employment as a person of trust suddenly disappearing, The Shift already had the information on the government servers about her transfer. The information was removed when this news portal started asking questions.

In addition, several attempts were made over the past months to contact Muscat at her place of work in Gozo. The reply from the ministry’s receptionist confirmed her new allocation: “Ms Muscat is out on meetings”.

The Gozo Ministry and the Tourism Ministry would not say whether she has resigned.